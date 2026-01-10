Liverpool vs. Barnsley: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of FA Cup third-round clash

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Jan 2026 20:08

Premier League champions Liverpool welcome League One strugglers Barnsley to Anfield on Monday in an FA Cup third-round matchup.

Arne Slot's side are unbeaten in their last 10 games across all competitions but have drawn each of their last three fixtures.

Meanwhile, Barnsley have failed to win any of their last four games, suffering three defeats and managing only one draw.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 23

Liverpool wins: 14

Draws: 4

Barnsley wins: 5

Liverpool are one of the biggest teams in English football, so it is no surprise that the Reds dominate the head-to-head record with Barnsley, boasting 14 wins and four draws, with Barnsley managing only five wins in that time.

Liverpool enjoyed an especially superb record in the earliest meetings between these two teams, remaining undefeated in all of their first eight encounters, recording seven wins and only one draw.

Barnsley eventually picked up their first win against Liverpool on Boxing Day 1945, recording a 1-0 win in the North Region War League.

The pair had to wait 10 years until their next meeting, drawing 1-1 in December 1955, and the pair encountered each other on a far more regular basis during the remainder of the 1950's, with Liverpool winning four and Barnsley winning two, as well as two draws.

Meetings have been far less frequent in the subsequent years, with only six clashes between the two since a 0-0 draw in early 1982, featuring three Liverpool wins and two Barnsley victories.

While Liverpool have dominated this head-to-head, Barnsley actually hold an impressive unbeaten record at Anfield, having avoided defeat in all of their last three visits - with two wins and one draw - dating back to April 1958.

Previous meetings

Feb 02, 1985: Barnsley 1-2 Liverpool (FA Cup)

Feb 11, 1985: Liverpool 4-0 (FA Cup)

Oct 08, 1904: Barnsley 0-2 Liverpool (League Division Two)

Dec 26, 1904: Liverpool 2-1 Barnsley (League Division Two)

Feb 03, 1906: Liverpool 1-0 Barnsley (FA Cup)

Jan 10, 1914: Liverpool 1-1 Barnsley (FA Cup)

Jan 15, 1914: Barnsley 0-1 Liverpool (FA Cup)

Dec 25, 1945: Liverpool 5-2 Barnsley (North Region War League)

Dec 26, 1945: Barnsley 1-0 Liverpool (North Region War League)

Dec 10, 1955: Liverpool 1-1 Barnsley (League Division Two)

Mar 10, 1956: Barnsley 0-5 Liverpool (League Division Two)

Oct 27, 1956: Barnsley 4-1 Liverpool (League Division Two)

Mar 09, 1957: Liverpool 2-1 Barnsley (League Division Two)

Dec 14, 1957: Barnsley 2-1 Liverpool (League Division Two)

Apr 26, 1958: Liverpool 1-1 Barnsley (League Division Two)

Mar 27, 1959: Liverpool 3-2 Barnsley (League Division Two)

Mar 30, 1959: Barnsley 0-2 Liverpool (League Division Two)

Jan 12, 1982: Liverpool 0-0 Barnsley (League Cup)

Jan 19, 1982: Barnsley 1-3 Liverpool (League Cup)

Mar 10, 1985: Barnsley 0-4 Liverpool (FA Cup)

Nov 22, 1997: Liverpool 0-1 Barnsley (Premier League)

Mar 28, 1998: Barnsley 2-3 Liverpool (Premier League)

Feb 16, 2008: Liverpool 1-2 Barnsley (FA Cup)