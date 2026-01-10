Arsenal transfer news: Gunners to 'battle' with Premier League rival for £60m-valued star

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jan 2026 19:38

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sign a versatile Premier League-based full-back to add depth and quality to those positions.

While Jurrien Timber and Ben White are the team's options at right-back, Mikel Arteta has utilised Riccardo Calafiori, on-loan Piero Hincapie and Myles Lewis-Skelly — naturally a midfielder — at left-back to mixed results.

Having had a strong 2024-25 season, Lewis-Skelly has struggled to play at the same level in 2025-26, possibly leading to rumours that the North London giants are keen on a player who is a natural in that position.

However, the reported Arsenal target is also on the radar of Manchester City, pointing to a possible transfer tug-of-war in the summer window.

Arsenal 'monitoring' Englishman ahead of summer transfer battle

According to Sun Sport, the Gunners are keeping a close watch on Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento.

The 23-year-old is reportedly at the centre of a tussle between Arsenal and Man City ahead of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe considers the defender one of his most valuable assets and the Magpies are unlikely to sanction a sale for less than £60m.

Livramento previously said there have been no talks about a new contract, which raises doubts about his future; however, the Magpies are also understood to be keen for the defender to agree new terms.

With only two years remaining on his current deal by the end of the term, the Magpies may be forced to evaluate their position if a significant offer arrives.

Can Livramento solve Arteta's defensive depth concerns?

The attraction of Livramento lies in his tactical versatility, as the England international is equally comfortable operating on either the right or left side of the defence.

Since joining the Magpies from Southampton in a £30m deal in 2023, he has made 74 Premier League appearances, highlighting his competence at the top level.

The defender's ability to invert or provide traditional width would offer Arteta more tactical options, and his top-flight experience is an added bonus.

However, the Gunners must fend off serious interest from Pep Guardiola's men, who are believed to have held a long-term admiration for the former Chelsea academy graduate.