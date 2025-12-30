Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'keeping an eye' on Brighton & Hove Albion star in shock January link

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Dec 2025 19:34 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 19:52

Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke has been identified by Liverpool as a target for the January transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

Reds boss Arne Slot will hope that his side can carry forward their positive momentum into 2026 with a win against Leeds United on Thursday.

The January transfer window will also open on that day, and fans are keen for the club to strengthen in a number of areas given Liverpool are currently 10 points from first-placed Arsenal.

Marc Guehi has been widely considered by many as the Reds' top target in defence, but Crystal Palace may prove to be unwilling sellers considering they have a chance of winning the Conference League.

Football Insider claim that Brighton centre-back Van Hecke has emerged as a genuine target, with Liverpool reportedly impressed by his performances this season.

Jan Paul van Hecke assessed: Should Liverpool sign the centre-back?

The Reds are in desperate need of reinforcements at the back considering Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk are the club's only available options in the middle of defence.

Konate's form has also been poor, with his ability to play out from the back often coming into the spotlight, an area Van Hecke excels in.

Only three players in the entire Premier League have attempted more passes than the Brighton man (1,266), and only two players have played more passes into the final third (134).

The defender has at times encountered difficulties during counter-attacks, and considering Liverpool have frequently been exposed during transitions, there are some concerns about whether the 25-year-old's weaknesses would be exposed at Anfield.

Should Liverpool sell Ibrahima Konate?

After losing Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer to Real Madrid, Liverpool will be keen to avoid another player leaving after running down their contract,

The Reds are reportedly still hoping that Konate will sign an extension, but they will face a decision in January given his deal is set to expire at the end of 2025-26.

When the Frenchman is at the top of his game, he is undoubtedly one of the best channel defenders in the Premier League, though he has rarely showcased his talent this season.

Perhaps the only reason a sale will not be contemplated in January is because the club are already short in central defence, and selling Konate would likely leave the Reds needing two centre-backs in the winter.