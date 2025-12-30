Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis signs contract extension until 2027 as he eyes future European move

By Daniel Haidar | 30 Dec 2025 20:11 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 20:18

Flamengo head coach Filipe Luis has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Brazilian giants until December 2027, ending weeks of uncertainty over his future.

The former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea left-back, who took charge of Flamengo in 2024 following the departure of Tite, had been locked in prolonged negotiations with the club since their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Intercontinental Cup final.

Filipe Luis's new deal is worth €4m (£3.3m) per year, representing a significant increase on his previous salary of around R$300,000 (£40,000) per month. The 39-year-old will be required to share that figure with his coaching staff.

The extended contract also allows the Brazilian to continue building the experience and credentials required to pursue his ambition of managing in Europe. Filipe Luis currently holds the A and B coaching licences and is in the process of completing his Pro Licence through the CBF Academy.

Under UEFA regulations, a coach must have completed a Pro Licence and accumulated three years of experience with a top-flight club or national team before taking charge of a European side. The new deal provides Filipe Luis with sufficient time to meet those requirements should an opportunity arise.

The appointment of super-agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Pogba, as his representative is expected to raise his profile on the continent.

Following Flamengo's Intercontinental Cup defeat, Filipe Luis travelled to Europe and visited the training facilities at Atletico Madrid, where he spent eight years as a player. However, a move to European football at this stage of his managerial career was considered unrealistic.

José Boto, Flamengo's executive director of football, played a key role in finalising the agreement after negotiations had stalled.

"A positive outcome was only possible because there was a genuine, mutual desire to continue the project, along with a joint willingness to align interests and build a balanced, sustainable agreement that addressed the coach's aspirations while also respecting the club's governance policies," Boto told reporters.

The negotiations had been complicated by demands from Filipe Luis's camp, led by Mendes, for the club to cover the salaries of his two assistant coaches, Ivan Palanco and Marcio Torres. Flamengo's board initially felt that such an arrangement would be financially excessive.

Monday represented a deadline for both parties to reach an agreement, with Flamengo's 2025 season set to begin on January 11 with the Campeonato Carioca. The names of Artur Jorge and Leonardo Jardim had been circulating as potential replacements had talks broken down.

Since taking charge in 2024, Filipe Luis has guided Flamengo to an impressive haul of silverware, including the Copa do Brasil, Campeonato Carioca, Copa Libertadores, Brasileiro Serie A and Supercopa do Brasil, as well as the Derby of the Americas and Challenger Cup at the Intercontinental tournament.

This article was originally published by Trivela.