Liverpool transfer news: Juventus 'pushing' for loan deal for struggling Reds attacker

By Carter White | 30 Dec 2025 14:51

Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa in January.

The 28-year-old has endured a difficult period in England following heroic performances across his Serie A career.

Indeed, Chiesa only just started his first Premier League match of the 2025-26 season last time out, when Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers.

On course to become the worst-ever Premier League outfit, the visitors did well to only lose 2-1 at Anfield on the weekend.

Chiesa had an indifferent afternoon on Merseyside, playing 61 minutes without providing a goal or an assist.

© Imago / Sportimage

Liverpool man Chiesa set for Italy return?

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport via LFC Transfer Room, Liverpool could be waving goodbye to an attacking talent in the New Year.

The report claims that Juventus are looking at the possibility of re-signing Chiesa to Serie A from the Anfield club.

It is understood that the Turin-based outfit are exploring a six-month loan deal for the Euro 2020 champion.

It is believed that Chiesa is open to a switch back to Juventus, where he lit up the Italian top flight between 2020 and 2024 for the Old Lady.

Juve head coach Luciano Spalletti is extremely keen to work with the winger again during the second half of the 2025-26 campaign.

Should Liverpool sell Chiesa?

With the future of Mohamed Salah up in the air, it would not be wise for Liverpool to instinctively sell Chiesa.

Despite not being a regular starter, the 28-year-old provides a respectable option off the bench in most matches for the Reds.

With Arne Slot's side fighting on three fronts currently, the presence of Chiesa is important for squad depth.