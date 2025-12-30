Liverpool 'part company' with set-piece coach amid worrying statistics

By Saikat Mandal | 30 Dec 2025 15:58 , Last updated: 30 Dec 2025 16:02

Liverpool have confirmed they have parted ways with Aaron Briggs amid the club's ongoing frailties from set-pieces.

The Reds moved into the top four after beating bottom-placed team Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Anfield last week in their final game of the year.

The Premier League champions have conceded 26 goals already this season, most by any side in the top five, and their struggles against set-pieces have been brutally exposed.

Arne Slot has repeatedly stressed the importance of set pieces and recently suggested that the Reds will not be able to finish in the top four, let alone challenge for the Premier League title, if they do not find a way to improve in this area.

Liverpool part ways with set-piece coach

According to Paul Joyce, the decision was made to let Briggs go after Liverpool conceded 12th goal from set pieces this season, seven from corners alone.

The Reds will not hire a new coach at this time, and responsibilities will be shared among Slot, the rest of the coaching staff, including Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Liverpool's set-piece difference this season stands at -9, whereas the league leaders, Arsenal, boast a set-piece difference of +8.

It is indeed a worrying stat that no side in Europe's top five leagues have conceded more than 12, and they have scored only three goals, and it does not come as a surprise that Virgil van Dijk labelled the vulnerability as a “killer” at the weekend.

The club reportedly felt that an intervention was required, and a mutual decision was taken to see Briggs move on.

Right decision to dismiss Briggs

