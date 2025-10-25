Manchester City are reportedly one of three Premier League clubs showing an interest in FC Koln winger Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old is only in the first few months of his first official season with Koln despite joining the club from Viktoria Koln in the summer of 2024.

El Mala returned to Viktoria Koln on a season-long loan deal before he linked up with his Koln teammates ahead of the current campaign.

The winger has been largely used as a substitute this season, coming off the bench in six of his seven Bundesliga appearances.

However, he has still made a positive impression for Lukas Kwasniok’s side, having netted three goals and provided one assist.

Man City targeting Koln attacker

While he may be in the early stages of his Bundesliga career, El Mala is already garnering attention from some of England’s biggest clubs.

According to Sport1, Manchester City are showing interest and have already ‘put out feelers’ as they consider a potential move.

However, Pep Guardiola's side are not the only Premier League club in the running, with Chelsea and Manchester United believed to be among his admirers.

The report claims that El Mala could also be a target for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

How likely is a move to Man City?

Considering that El Mala is only in his first top-flight campaign in senior football, it is difficult to see Man City making a move to sign the youngster in the next 12 months.

With that said, the Citizens could be persuaded to step up their interest if El Mala goes from strength to strength during the campaign or if one of their Premier League rivals makes an effort to sign him.

If Man City want to sign the youngster, their best option could be to secure the transfer and loan him out to gain valuable experience before integrating him into the first-team setup.

Guardiola does not appear to be in desperate need of wide options, with the Man City boss able to call upon Savinho, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Oscar Bobb and Jeremy Doku.