Chelsea manager latest: Blues 'internal' stance on Liam Rosenior future now revealed in summer verdict

By Lewis Blain | 08 Apr 2026 13:28

Pressure is mounting at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea weigh up another managerial change following a turbulent campaign.

Despite flashes of promise, consistency has recently eluded the Blues, and concerns are already growing behind the scenes over the current direction under boss Liam Rosenior.

With the summer approaching, the club’s hierarchy appear to be moving closer to making a decisive call in the dugout.

Chelsea stance on sacking Liam Rosenior this summer revealed

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Chelsea are increasingly expected to part ways with Liam Rosenior at the end of the season, with internal sentiment suggesting his position is becoming untenable, per new reports.

One 'internal' source even suggested that the former Hull City boss is viewed as a "dead man walking" as it feels more than likely that he will be sacked come the end of the season.

Rosenior, who replaced Enzo Maresca in January, has struggled to deliver a sustained improvement in performances, despite inheriting a squad capable of competing at a higher level.

A heavy 7-0 win over Port Vale briefly eased pressure, but a run of poor results prior to that, including exits from key competitions, has left doubts lingering.

There are also reports of dressing room unrest, with Enzo Fernandez’s recent disciplinary issue highlighting wider tensions within the squad.

As a result, the Blues hierarchy have already begun laying the groundwork for a potential successor, making initial checks on alternative managerial options ahead of the summer.

Should Chelsea stick or twist with Liam Rosenior?

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

For Chelsea, this increasingly looks like a pivotal moment that requires a firm decision.

While Rosenior has shown glimpses of promise, the step up to managing a squad filled with elite-level talent appears to have exposed limitations, particularly in man-management and establishing a clear, consistent tactical identity.

At a club demanding immediate success, those shortcomings are difficult to ignore.

Crucially, stronger and more proven alternatives are likely to be available.

Such as Andoni Iraola, who would offer a high-energy, modern approach and a track record of overachievement and is out of contract at AFC Bournemouth this summer, while Oliver Glasner - who has already confirmed he will be leaving Crystal Palace - brings structure, discipline and proven success in both domestic and European competitions.

If BlueCo are willing to aim even higher, a move for Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique would signal serious intent to return to the top table of European football.

Ultimately, sticking with Rosenior would be a gamble on long-term development but given the current trajectory, the London giants appear far more likely to opt for a reset with a more established figure at the helm.