Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Manchester City: Reece James, Enzo Fernandez latest

By Ellis Stevens | 09 Apr 2026 13:54

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have won just one of their last six league outings, including back-to-back losses in their last two fixtures, leaving Liam Rosenior's side eager to bounce back with a win against the Citizens.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Sunderland)

The defender has missed the entirety of the campaign due to an ACL injury sustained prior to the season's commencement. Colwill has now returned to training, but the defender remains in a battle to feature before the end of the campaign.

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)

Gittens has failed to feature since the end of January due to a recurring hamstring issue, and the winger is looking to return to action in May.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Chalobah was stretchered off against Paris Saint-Germain in March, and the defender could return to action in early May.

Benoit Badiashile

© Imago

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: April 12 (vs. Manchester City)

Badiashile has been absent for several matches due to a virus, but the defender could return against Manchester City.

Filip Jorgensen

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: Unknown

Jorgensen has missed numerous matches due to a groin issue, and after undergoing minor surgery, the goalkeeper is likely to miss out once again on Sunday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

James is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Newcastle in March, and the defender is unlikely to return to action on Sunday.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

© Iconsport / Abaca

Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended for Chelsea, while Enzo Fernandez has been made unavailable by the club due to comments made on international break.