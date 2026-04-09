Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Manchester City: Reece James, Enzo Fernandez latest

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues have won just one of their last six league outings, including back-to-back losses in their last two fixtures, leaving Liam Rosenior's side eager to bounce back with a win against the Citizens.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Manchester City.
Levi Colwill
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Sunderland)
The defender has missed the entirety of the campaign due to an ACL injury sustained prior to the season's commencement. Colwill has now returned to training, but the defender remains in a battle to feature before the end of the campaign.
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Liverpool)
Gittens has failed to feature since the end of January due to a recurring hamstring issue, and the winger is looking to return to action in May.
Trevoh Chalobah
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Nottingham Forest)
Chalobah was stretchered off against Paris Saint-Germain in March, and the defender could return to action in early May.
Benoit Badiashile
Status: Doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: April 12 (vs. Manchester City)
Badiashile has been absent for several matches due to a virus, but the defender could return against Manchester City.
Filip Jorgensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Groin
Possible return date: Unknown
Jorgensen has missed numerous matches due to a groin issue, and after undergoing minor surgery, the goalkeeper is likely to miss out once again on Sunday.
Reece James
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
James is dealing with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Newcastle in March, and the defender is unlikely to return to action on Sunday.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Mykhaylo Mudryk remains suspended for Chelsea, while Enzo Fernandez has been made unavailable by the club due to comments made on international break.