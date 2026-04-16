Chelsea transfer news: Major Moises Caicedo development after 'advanced negotiations'

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 16:26

Chelsea are reportedly close to finalising a new contract with Moises Caicedo.

Sitting just four points clear of 12th position in the Premier League table, the Blues are at risk of missing out on European football for 2026-27.

At the same time as Chelsea's discouraging form under Liam Rosenior, there has been ongoing speculation regarding the futures of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer.

However, during the March international break, Caicedo gave the West Londoners a boost by suggesting that he was committed to the club.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, the Ecuador international is ready to agree to a contract extension.

© Imago / Sportimage

Caicedo close to new Chelsea contract

The report suggests that the 24-year-old is prepared to sign terms that will run until the end of the 2032-33 campaign.

Advanced negotiations are said to have been conducted behind the scenes, despite the player already being on a deal until 2031.

Nevertheless, Chelsea are allegedly close to finalising a new contract that will inevitably come with a pay-rise.

Since moving to Stamford Bridge in August 2023, Caicedo has contributed eight goals and 11 assists from his 140 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his performance level dropping off in recent weeks, he is viewed as Chelsea's first-choice midfielder and one of the best in his position in world football.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

A major boost for Chelsea

Having chosen to reject Liverpool for Chelsea when with Brighton & Hove Albion, Caicedo has always talked up life at the West Londoners.

That said, speculation was mounting that Real Madrid could eventually try to sign him, whether that be this summer or in the future.

Although Chelsea did not have to press ahead with extending Caicedo's contract, it is a clear show of intent when Fernandez is being heavily linked with a move away from the club.