Chelsea vs. Manchester United: Liam Rosenior remains optimistic of Blues upturn despite abysmal form

By Darren Plant | 16 Apr 2026 16:02

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has remained undeterred on his opinion that his team can get back on track in the Premier League.

The Blues head into Saturday's fixture against Manchester United having lost four of their last five matches in the top flight.

As a result, Chelsea are at risk of quickly dropping down the Premier League table, with 12th-placed Fulham just four points adrift of their fellow West Londoners.

Games against the Red Devils and Brighton & Hove Albion in the space of three days have the potential to make-or-break Chelsea's season.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Rosenior claims that Chelsea have sometimes only lacked luck to make positive impressions on matches.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Rosenior talks up chances of Chelsea revival

Although continuing to acknowledge that individual mistakes are costing his team, he pointed to Chelsea being inches away from taking the lead against Manchester City as reason for optimism.

He told reporters: "When I look at the run we're on now, in a very short space of time, I think we have four games in eight days or a nine-day period, it was a lot for the group in terms of the standard of the games, the intensity of the games, and if I look at each game, I think it's just come down to a loss of concentration or focus in a moment, that then has snowballed into the rest of the performances.

"The mistake against Newcastle, or the mistake against Paris Saint-Germain, and then it snowballs into a lack of confidence.

"What I want to see the team do is go and push for the first goal, and not give the first goal up and give themselves the confidence to go on and win the game. And you can see against Manchester City, [Marc]

"Cucurella is probably an inch away from scoring the first goal, and then that changes the momentum and the flow of the team. We're not as far away as probably what it feels like, but what we have to do is manage the margins of the game a little bit better."

© Imago / Sportimage

Chelsea need goals as well as fight

As has been highlighted, Chelsea have gotten into a habit of conceding goals too cheaply and in quick succession.

However, Chelsea have gone three successive matches without scoring in the Premier League, losing to Newcastle United, Everton and Man City respectively.

Although Chelsea had 46 shots during that triple-header, their combined xG was just 3.45 across those games.

That would suggest that the chances being created are not necessarily clear-cut opportunities.