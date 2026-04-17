Chelsea transfer news: Moises Caicedo reveals reasons behind new Blues contract

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 15:06

Chelsea have confirmed that Moises Caicedo has signed a contract extension at Stamford Bridge.

At the same time as Enzo Fernandez was hinting at a future transfer to Real Madrid, Caicedo was telling the media that he was committed to life in West London.

The Blues being at risk of missing out on European qualification altogether for 2026-27 put that previous insistence under threat.

Nevertheless, a report on Thursday suggested that the Ecuador international had all but finalised fresh terms.

On Friday afternoon, Chelsea confirmed that the 24-year-old has extended his contract from 2031 to 2033.

© Imago / Sportimage

Caicedo reveals reasons for Chelsea stay

Speaking to the club's official website, Caicedo talked up the team's potential, claiming that they had "only just begun together".

He said: "I am so happy to have extended my contract at Chelsea. I believe in this team, this club and I know we’re going in the right direction. We’ve only just begun together.

"There is still a lot more to achieve, and I’m very hungry to keep improving every day. I want to win more trophies with Chelsea and give everything for this club and for the fans.

"We have enjoyed some great times together already and my dream is to become a Chelsea legend, and I will work as hard as possible to make that happen."

© Imago / APL

Caicedo renewal a major boost for Chelsea

Although Reece James recently committed his future to Chelsea, supporters would have been sceptical - particularly given the club's current plight - over whether other star players would follow.

While doubt remains over Enzo Fernandez's future, Caicedo signing a new seven-year deal is undoubtedly a statement.

Despite his recent poor form, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man has contributed eight goals and 11 assists from 140 appearances since joining Chelsea in August 2023.

Caicedo is likely to be curious over who will be signed during the summer transfer window, with BlueCo chief Behdad Eghbali admitting that a change in transfer strategy is being considered.