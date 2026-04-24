Man City vs. Southampton: Saints winning FA Cup semi-final “wouldn’t be a shock” as Pep Guardiola is sent Wembley warning

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 20:35 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 20:39

Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup semi-final between Manchester City and Southampton, hear what the Sports Mole team have to say about the upcoming contest at Wembley Stadium.

Oliver Thomas, Senior Reporter: ‘Easiest draw on paper for Man City’

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On paper you would say Man City, top of the Premier League against a Championship opponent, this is the easiest draw they could have had for the semi-finals.

But I think you've got to give credit to Southampton for how they've got to the semi-finals, beating Arsenal 2-1 in the quarter-finals and beating Fulham as well, another Premier League team en route to Wembley.

They've just transformed under new head coach Tonda Eckert. They've put together this exceptional 20-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Their eight-game winning run was actually brought to an end on Tuesday when they drew 2-2 with Roy Hodgson’s Bristol City in the Championship, but they've climbed from 20th to fourth in the Championship table and are just three points behind the automatic promotion places - so it's a remarkable rise up the table for Southampton.

In the FA Cup, they've continued that run of form and they're doing really well. I think it's worth mentioning Shay Charles; he scored an 85th-minute winner against Arsenal. He was once on the books at Man City. He spent 12 years in their academy, and he might be one that plays in this one.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis was also a City player, and he earned an England cap as well a few years ago under Lee Carsley, so a couple of players there to watch out for.

For City, you'd still back them to win, of course. They’re in great form. The result against Burnley (1-0 win) was needed. It was a much-needed win. Not the most comfortable of victories. I think when [Erling] Haaland scored in the first five minutes, everyone thought they were going to roll Burnley over and cruise to a big win

But it was another wasteful performance really, one tinged with the regret because they failed to increase the goal difference on Arsenal. They are top of the table, but only by goals scored. If they can improve their finishing in the final third, then they should be alright [against Southampton].

Of course, in the FA Cup, they’ve had no problems scoring; they thrashed Exeter 10-1 (in the third round) and most recently thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals. They can score goals on their day for sure, and I will back City to win this one.

Ben Knapton, Site Coordinator: ‘What are Southampton going to prioritise?’





The run that [Southampton have] been on has been absolutely sensational - 16 wins and four draws from their last 20 games.

Obviously, we know Coventry are Championship title winner. They're going up, great to see them back, but there's that really fascinating battle between Ipswich, Millwall and Southampton for that second spot.

Southampton are only three points behind that automatic place with two or three games to go, so what are they going prioritise?

Of course, a trip to the FA Cup final for a Championship club is an absolute dream, but then again, you want to get that automatic promotion back to the Premier League and all the financial benefits that come with that.

I think Eckert will go with the strongest possible team, but if you ask Southampton fans would you rather get automatic promotion, or get to the FA Cup final, or maybe win the FA Cup? The responses would be really interesting for that.

Matt Law, Football Editor: ‘Southampton win wouldn’t be a shock’

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[Southampton] had a recent win over City in the EFL Cup in January 2023 to reach the semi-finals, so they have got a recent win over Man City. They know what it takes to beat them.

They've been there before, they won (the FA Cup) in ‘76 and they’ve been to three finals as well, including 2003.

It's obviously an underdog story if they do it, but their form is just so good that it wouldn't be a shock. They've already beat beaten Arsenal and City.

If we're being honest, if I was picking a winner, you'd have to go with City, but I don't think it would be the most extraordinary event if Southampton found a way to stick in the game and edge out something.

The Burnley game for City wasn't great at all, but it was all about getting over the line in that game. I will be going for City, but I wouldn't completely rule out Southampton for sure.