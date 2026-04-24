Team News: Man City vs. Southampton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Apr 2026 17:15

A place in the FA Cup final is up for grabs on Saturday evening when Manchester City and Southampton butt heads under the famous Wembley arch.

The Citizens thrashed Liverpool 4-0 in the quarter-finals, while the Saints stunned Arsenal by a 2-1 scoreline to secure their spot in the semis, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (ankle)

Doubtful: Rodri (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Bernardo, O'Reilly; Savinho, Cherki, Marmoush; Haaland

SOUTHAMPTON

Out: Mads Roerslev (Achilles), Alex McCarthy (wrist)

Doubtful: Jack Stephens (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning; Downes, Charles; Fellows, Azaz, Scienza; Stewart