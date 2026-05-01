Preview: Bologna vs Cagliari - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 01 May 2026 13:04 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 13:10

Aiming to confirm their Serie A status for another season, Cagliari will visit mid-table Bologna for Sunday's lunchtime kickoff.

Meeting for a battle of the Rossoblu at Stadio Dall'Ara, only the visitors have much to play for, as their hosts have fallen far behind in the race for Europe.

Match preview

Having previously suffered continental heartbreak in the Europa League quarter-finals, Bologna's domestic campaign has started to peter out, following consecutive defeats.

In fact, Vincenzo Italiano's side have lost their last two Serie A matches without scoring - 2-0 away to Juventus and at home to Roma last weekend.

Now occupying ninth spot, they are trailing seventh-placed Atalanta by six points with just four rounds remaining and look set to miss out on returning to UEFA competition.

Dismal home form has played a major role in their decline: including that reverse against Roma, they have lost no fewer than seven of nine league fixtures played at the Dall’Ara this calendar year.

Another defeat would see the Emilian club lose 10 home matches in a single Serie A campaign for just the second time ever, highlighting the sheer depth of their woes.

At least recent history will be behind them on Sunday, as Bologna are unbeaten in a dozen home games against Cagliari, prevailing in all of the last four.

© Iconsport / LaPresse

After a 2-0 home defeat in October's reverse fixture, Cagliari have lost the last three meetings at any venue by a 6-1 aggregate scoreline.

Nonetheless, they may travel to Emilia-Romagna in better spirits than their Rossoblu rivals, having beaten Atalanta 3-2 on Monday.

Two quickfire goals from rookie striker Paul Mendy stunned La Dea, and even after the visitors hauled themselves level, Cagliari claimed victory thanks to Gennaro Borrelli's strike and some sharp goalkeeping from Elia Caprile.

Taking them to the brink of safety, the Sardinian side have won two of their last three matches - as many wins as they had produced from the previous 10 - and sit eight points clear of the relegation places.

Nearing the end of Fabio Pisacane's first campaign as senior head coach, his team have a significant cushion to the drop zone - but his job is not done just yet.

Pisacane's side still face a tricky run-in, and before heading up to Bologna they have lost their last three away games while conceding eight goals.

Bologna Serie A form:

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Bologna form (all competitions):

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Cagliari Serie A form:

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Team News

© Iconsport / Ipp

Bologna are still missing Nicolo Cambiaghi, Nicolo Casale and first-choice goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski due to injury, while forward pair Thijs Dallinga and Jon Rowe remain major doubts.

Joao Mario has also been ruled out for the rest of the season after straining his thigh against Roma, but Federico Bernardeschi should be back in action on Sunday.

The latter can challenge top scorer Riccardo Orsolini for selection on the home side's right flank, although Orsolini particularly likes playing Cagliari: the Italy winger has notched six goals in the last six Serie A meetings.

Meanwhile, the visitors hope to welcome back midfielder Luca Mazzitelli, but last week's heroes have both been ruled out.

Borrelli (hamstring) and Mendy (thigh) will be sidelined by muscular problems, joining Mattia Felici, Riyad Idrissi and veteran striker Leonardo Pavoletti on the treatment table.

With a vacancy up front, either Semih Kilicsoy or Andrea Belotti may benefit, unless Pisacane instead opts to thicken up his midfield.

Bologna possible starting lineup:

Ravaglia; Zortea, Lucumi, Heggem, Miranda; Ferguson, Freuler, Pobega; Orsolini, Castro, Dominguez

Cagliari possible starting lineup:

Caprile; Ze Pedro, Mina, Dossena; Palestra, Deiola, Gaetano, Adopo, Obert; Folorunsho; Esposito

We say: Bologna 2-1 Cagliari

Avoiding defeat would surely complete Cagliari's survival quest, but Bologna can conjure up an increasingly rare home win, having had some time to recover from a busy April schedule.

Curiously, both teams have dropped a league-high 10 points during the final 15 minutes of play this season, so a frantic finale could be in store.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.