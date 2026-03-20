Preview: Cardiff City vs Blackpool - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Mar 2026 16:30 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 16:39

On a mission to close the gap between the league leaders Lincoln City, Cardiff City play host to relegation-threatened Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Welsh hosts have struggled in recent weeks, losing three of their last six games, including a 2-0 home defeat to Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday night, while the Seasiders earned a crucial 3-2 win over bottom-placed Port Vale to keep their survival hopes alive.

Match preview

Spending the majority of the season at the top of the League One table, Brian Barry-Murphy’s Cardiff City have seen the summit slip away in recent weeks following defeats to Plymouth Argyle, Lincoln City, and Wycombe Wanderers.

Conceding two late goals in South Wales on Tuesday has widened the gap to five points between themselves and the league leaders.

With that said, the Bluebirds still have a 10-point cushion over third-place Bolton Wanderers and will know something would have to go monumentally wrong in order for them to not end the season in the automatic promotion places.

The Welsh side will be confident they can get over the line with eight games to go, four of which they play at home.

Cardiff City have won 14 of their 19 home matches, the third best record in the division behind Lincoln City and Bradford City.

Should they make it 15 from 20, they could enter next weekend 13 points clear of Bolton Wanderers and two behind the league leaders.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Ian Evatt's Blackpool, meanwhile, travel south in desperate need of building some momentum before the end of the season if they are to avoid the drop into League Two.

The Seasiders are currently occupying the highest relegation spot after earning 41 points from their 38 league outings.

However, their last game will give Blackpool fans more optimism that they can turn their season around before it's too late after beating Port Vale 3-2.

The Seasiders recovered from a losing position on two occasions to snatch a late win that also put an end to a five game run without victory.

Evatt's side will know their form on the road will need to improve with the club's away record ranking as the second-worst in the division and only earning 29.3% of their points away from home.

Despite their troubles, a huge win in the Welsh capital could lift the Seasiders out of the bottom four with just seven games to go.

Cardiff City League One form:

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Blackpool League One form:

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Team News

© Imago

Barry-Murphy will be forced into changes after coming away from their last game with a player sent off.

Gabriel Osho was shown a red card just before half-time and will miss this one through suspension.

Harry Tyrer, Isaak Davies and Yousef Salech will remain on the sidelines through injury.

As for the visiting side, they have the luxury of naming the same XI once again after coming away from their last clash with no additional injury or suspension concerns.

Fraser Horsfall missed the last game after receiving Blackpool's third red card of the calendar year in the game before, he has now served his suspension and could come straight back into the starting XI.

The Seasiders will, however, remain without James Tilley, Kamarl Grant, Andy Lyons, Ryan Finnigan, Albie Morgan and Michael Obafemi due to various injuries.

Evatt is likely to stick with top scorer Ashley Fletcher, who will lead the line alongside Niall Ennis.

Cardiff City possible starting lineup:

Trott; Ng, Lawlor, Chambers, Baganl; Robertson, Wintle; Tanner, R. Colwill, Ashford; Kellyman

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Walters, Ihiekwe, Casey, Coulson; Honeyman, Brown; Bowler, Randall; Fletcher, Ennis

We say: Cardiff City 2-0 Blackpool

Both these sides come into Saturday's contest at contrasting ends of the table and we expect that to show.

We see second-place Cardiff City strolling to victory with ease and returning to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.