Nottingham Forest vs. Aston Villa: Unai Emery says players 'cannot be selfish' during Premier League, Europa League run-in

By Darren Plant | 29 Apr 2026 15:31

Unai Emery has stated that his Aston Villa players 'cannot be selfish' over the course of the next month as they bid to secure Champions League qualification.

After missing out on playing at European football's top table in 2025-26, Villa are bidding to earn a return for next season.

As well as sitting in fifth position in the Premier League table, Villa are currently preparing for the first leg of their Europa League semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

With a showdown against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday sandwiched between the two continental games, Emery will have to consider significant squad rotation.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Spaniard stressed that every squad member should be prepared to accept his decisions.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Emery calls for Villa unity ahead of Forest double-header, Spurs

Despite the demand, it is unclear whether Emery was indicating that any of his players had expressed frustration behind the scenes.

He told reporters: "We are in the semi-final of the Europa League and near the end of the Premier League season, with our target so close and very important - to achieve European qualification and Champions League football next season.

"Every player must be focused, playing with excitement and ready to play 90 minutes, 30 minutes, or even just a few minutes - this is the moment to contribute.

"Now is not the time for individual players to be selfish. Now is the time for the team to be together. Everybody is involved in a key moment this season, and in the important target we are facing."

© Imago / Sportimage

Villa to 'use experience' of semi-final disappointments

Emery is participating in his third semi-final with Villa, the previous two ending in defeat to Olympiacos in the Conference League and Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

Nevertheless, Emery hopes that his players can learn from those experiences, saying: "Different competitions, different circumstances. The semi-final against Olympiacos two years ago, we lost, but we were also in the Premier League fighting to finish fourth.

"We finished that season tired and with some injuries. We lost, we accepted it, and it was a process we went through at that moment.

"Last year, we played the FA Cup semi-final and went to Wembley. It was my first experience of a semi-final at Wembley in the FA Cup. We lost against Crystal Palace - another experience. But they were two different situations: against Olympiacos it was over two legs, and against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup it was 90 minutes.

"We are going to use those experiences to do better this time."

Emery and Villa will also have two European records in their sights when they face Forest tonight and in the reverse fixture in the West Midlands.