Newcastle transfer news: Magpies 'dealt blow' in pursuit of Leeds United defender

By Carter White | 26 Apr 2026 18:51

Newcastle United have reportedly suffered a blow in the race for Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk.

The 26-year-old played 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon, when Daniel Farke's side were knocked out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage by a managerless Chelsea outfit.

Just days after the sacking of former head coach Liam Rosenior, the Blues booked their spot in a May final with Manchester City courtesy of a second-half effort from Enzo Fernandez, who was recently suspended by the old boss.

One of teams fighting down the bottom of the Premier League this term, Tottenham Hotspur are supposedly keen on the talents of Leeds man Struijk alongside Newcastle and Champions League-bound Aston Villa.

The Dutchman has been a key part of the Elland Road plans in the top flight this season, starting 30 top-flight games for the Yorkshire club appear set to secure their first-tier status for another year.

© Imago

Newcastle suffer Struijk blow?

Appearing set to miss out on European football all together next season, Newcastle are planning for major improvements to their defensive line, with Leeds man Struijk said to be of interest to the Magpies.

However, according to Football Insider, Eddie Howe's troops have suffered a major blow in their supposed hunt for the 26-year-old, with his current employers desperate to retain his services into 2026-27.

The report claims that Leeds head coach Farke is keen to keep Struijk at Elland Road into next season, given his importance to the club's plans of establishing themselves in the Premier League.

A left-footed centre-back comfortable with playing out from the back, the Dutchman is a rare commodity in the modern game, with his Premier League experience further increasing his attractiveness to English suitors.

Struijk is contracted at Elland Road until the summer of 2027, meaning that Leeds are in some danger of losing the player for a cut-price fee in the near future unless they can arrange a fresh deal.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds looking to build

Sitting 15th in the Premier League standings - six points above Spurs in the highest of the relegation spots - Leeds are in a great position as they seek to retain their status in the top flight.

However, there are vultures circling around centre-back Struijk, who could be offered Champions League football at Villa Park next season, under the expert tutelage of European expert Unai Emery.

There is certainly a tough choice for the player to make in the coming weeks, when his loyalty to Leeds will be severely tested, as well as the pulling power of the Elland Road club in the summer window.