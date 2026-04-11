Preview: Estoril Praia vs Porto - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 11 Apr 2026 00:09 , Last updated: 11 Apr 2026 00:23

League leaders Porto will look to return to winning ways when they travel to Estoril Praia this weekend for a Primeira Liga clash at Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

The Dragons are without victory in their last two outings (D2) across domestic and continental competition, though they remain five points clear at the Portuguese top-flight summit, while seventh-placed the Canaries have suffered back-to-back defeats.

Match preview

Porto failed to make home advantage count in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie with Nottingham Forest on Thursday, as William Gomes’s early strike was cancelled out two minutes later by Martim Fernandes's unfortunate own goal in a 1-1 draw.

A similar scenario unfolded in the league five days earlier, when the Dragons were held to a 2-2 stalemate against Famalicao after Seko Fofana's stoppage-time effort was matched by Rodrigo Pinheiro's late equaliser.

That outcome trimmed Porto’s lead at the top, with second-placed Sporting Lisbon winning their own matchday 28 fixture against Santa Clara to move within five points, while also holding a game in hand.

Victory, therefore, becomes important for Francesco Farioli’s side, and confidence remains high given their outstanding away record, with 12 wins from 14 league trips (D1, L1) leaving them as the strongest travellers in the division.

The Blue and Whites have also excelled defensively, conceding a league-low 13 goals, while their tally of 18 clean sheets represents the best return in the Primeira Liga this season.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Estoril enter this contest aiming to halt a two-match losing run that began with a 2-1 defeat to Rio Ave before last weekend's 3-2 setback at Arouca.

Despite taking the lead twice through Xeka and Yanis Begraoui, Ian Cathro’s men departed Arouca empty-handed after conceding a 55th-minute winner to Pablo Gozalbez.

That result further dented hopes of securing a first continental berth in over a decade, leaving the Canaries 11 points adrift of fifth-placed Famalicao with six matches remaining.

Estoril have impressed going forward, scoring 50 league goals – the highest tally of any side outside the top four – although defensive frailties remain evident after conceding 47, the most among the top 11.

That said, the hosts have been competitive on home soil, winning six of 14 league games at their ground while losing only three, though they have fallen in each of the last three meetings with Porto, including a 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture.



Estoril Praia Primeira Liga form:

W

L

D

W

L

L

Porto Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

W

W

D

Porto form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Estoril will remain without Kevin Boma, who has been sidelined since February with a muscle injury, while Joao Carvalho is a doubt after being forced off last time out.

The hosts will again rely on Begraoui in attack, with the Moroccan striker leading the side with 18 league goals, a tally bettered only by Sporting's Luis Suarez and Benfica's Vangelis Pavlidis.

Porto also suffered a setback in their most recent outing, as Fernandes was forced off shortly after his own goal, leaving the defender doubtful for Sunday's trip.

The visitors remain without attacking pair Samu Omorodion and Luuk de Jong, both recovering from knee problems, while Nehuen Perez continues rehabilitation from an Achilles tendon issue.

Gomes will miss the encounter through suspension after collecting his fifth booking of the campaign in the draw with Famalicao.



Estoril Praia possible starting lineup:

Robles; Carvalho, Ferro, Bacher, Sanchez; Jandro, Tsoungui, Holsgrove; Guitane, Begraoui, Marques

Porto possible starting lineup:

D Costa; A Costa, Bednarek, Kiwior, Zaidu; Froholdt, Varela, Veiga; Pepe, Moffi, Pietuszewski

We say: Estoril Praia 1-2 Porto

Porto may have one eye on next week's Europa League return leg, but the league leaders possess the depth and quality required to navigate a demanding schedule.

Estoril's attacking threat could test the visitors' defensive solidity, yet the Dragons should still find a way to edge a competitive encounter.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.