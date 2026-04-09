Preview: Istanbul Basaksehir vs Genclerbirligi - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 09 Apr 2026 20:47

Istanbul Basaksehir welcome Genclerbirligi to the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Saturday in the Turkish Super Lig, with both teams looking to end winless streaks as they pursue different ambitions heading into the final stretch of the campaign.

The hosts arrive having failed to win any of their last three league games (2D, 1L), while the visitors are without victory in their last eight league matches (3D, 5L).

Match preview

Basaksehir have slipped in recent weeks after a promising mid-season run that once had them firmly on course for the European qualification places.

The Istanbul side currently sit around sixth in the standings with just over 44 points from their opening 28 matches, leaving them just outside the continental spots and at risk of falling further behind the teams above them.

After a poor start to the campaign, Nuri Sahin managed to steady the ship, but recent results have halted that progress, as the Grey Owls were held to a goalless draw by Kocaelispor last time out after another 0-0 stalemate against Antalyaspor, with both results coming on the back of a heavy 3-0 defeat to Galatasaray.

Despite boasting one of the league’s more productive attacks and having one of the top scorers in the division in Eldor Shomurodov, who has netted 16 league goals this season, Basaksehir’s recent issues have come from their lack of cutting edge, failing to score in three consecutive matches.

Saturday’s clash could prove tricky given that Basaksehir already lost the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign, falling 2-1 away to Genclerbirligi; however, the hosts will take confidence from their impressive record in this fixture on home soil, having gone unbeaten in the last six meetings in Istanbul, winning five of those matches.

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo TR

Genclerbirligi arrive with even greater concerns following a difficult spell that has left them nervously glancing over their shoulder in the relegation battle.

The Ankara side currently sit around 15th in the table and are only two points clear of the drop zone, meaning any further slip-ups could drag them into serious danger with six games remaining.

Manager Volkan Demirel returned to the club at the start of March after previously stepping down in December, but he has yet to inspire an immediate turnaround – since his return, Genclerbirligi have failed to win any of their four matches, drawing once before suffering three consecutive defeats.

Like their opponents, the visitors have also struggled badly in front of goal, failing to score in each of their last six league matches, most recently suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Goztepe last weekend.

Their away form provides little encouragement either, as Genclerbirligi have collected just six points on the road this season, with only bottom side Fatih Karagumruk picking up fewer away points in the league.

Istanbul Basaksehir Turkish Super Lig form:

W

W

W

L

D

D

Istanbul Basaksehir form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

D

Genclerbirligi Turkish Super Lig form:

L

D

D

L

L

L

Genclerbirligi form (all competitions):

D

W

D

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Seskim Photo

Basaksehir manager Sahin could have a fully fit squad available after defender Christopher Operi returned to the starting lineup in the last match following injury.

Much of the attacking responsibility will again fall on Shomurodov, who has been involved in 20 league goals this season with 16 goals and four assists, although the Uzbek striker is currently enduring a six-match goal drought.

Genclerbirligi will be without several players through injury, including Emirhan Unal, Abdullah Sahindere, Moussa Kyabou and Peter Etebo.

Defender Dimitrios Goutas is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards, while Abdurrahim Dursun has missed the last four matches for unspecified reasons.

Istanbul Basaksehir possible starting lineup:

Sengezer; Sahiner, Duarte, Opoku, Operi; Kemen, Gunes; Sari, Shomurodov, Harit; Selke

Genclerbirligi possible starting lineup:

Velho; Pereira, Celik, Zuzek, Kelven; Dele-Bashiru; Mimaroglu, Tongya, Koita, Traore; Niang

We say: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 Genclerbirligi

Basaksehir will be desperate to rediscover their winning touch, while Genclerbirligi will see the fixture as a chance to claim a crucial result in their battle to remain in the Turkish top flight, but the visitors do not possess the quality on the same level as the hosts, which is a factor that might make the outcome favour the home side.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.