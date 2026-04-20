Bournemouth lineup vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 21:41

Bournemouth could be without up to three players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at the Vitality Stadium.

Justin Kluivert remains sidelined as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Lewis Cook (thigh) and Julio Soler (thigh) will both be assessed having returned to training.

A start for either player, if fit, is considered unlikely, though, so departing head coach Andoni Iraola may be tempted to stick with the same side that began the 2-1 victory at Newcastle United last weekend.

Adrien Truffert scored his first goal for the Cherries against the Magpies, netting an 85th-minute winner, and the left-back is set to be joined in the back four by Marcos Senesi, James Hill and Alex Jimenez.

Tyler Adams will be hoping to force his way back into the first XI, but in-form Alex Scott and Ryan Christie may continue their partnership in centre-midfield, while Marcus Tavernier and Rayan operate out wide.

Eli Junior Kroupi scored a stoppage-time equaliser in Bournemouth’s 2-2 draw at Elland Road in September last year, and the in-demand forward (19 years, 303 days) could become the first teenager to score home and away against Leeds in a Premier League season.

Kroupi is likely to start again in an advanced central role behind striker Evanilson, who has found the net just once in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up against Bournemouth