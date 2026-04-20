Leeds lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 20 Apr 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 20 Apr 2026 21:40

Leeds United could be blessed with a fully-fit squad when they travel to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Anton Stach (ankle) and Daniel James (groin) did not feature in the Whites’ 3-0 home win over Wolves last weekend, but head coach Daniel Farke said after the match that the pair will be back “pretty soon”.

If fit, neither player would be expected to start against the Cherries, though, so Farke may consider naming an unchanged lineup following back-to-back Premier League victories that have boosted the club’s survival hopes.

Joe Rodon recovered from injury to feature as a late substitute against Wolves and is therefore back in contention to start in defence. However, a back three of James Justin - who scored last weekend - Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk could remain intact in front of goalkeeper Karl Darlow.

While Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson continue as wing-backs, Ethan Ampadu and Ao Tanaka appear to be Farke’s preferred centre-midfield partnership, meaning Sean Longstaff and Ilia Gruev could be forced to begin as substitutes once again.

Noah Okafor has contributed with five goals and three assists in his last seven appearances for Leeds, and the Swiss forward is expected to start alongside Brendan Aaronson and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final third.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Justin, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Aaronson, Okafor; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up against Leeds United