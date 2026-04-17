Premier League Gameweek 33
Newcastle
Apr 18, 2026 3.00pm
St. James' Park
Bournemouth

Team News: Newcastle vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Newcastle vs. Bournemouth injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

The Andoni Iraola farewell tour begins on Saturday for Bournemouth, who make the long trek north for a Premier League date with Newcastle United.

The Cherries sit three places and three points better off than their hosts in the bottom half of the Premier League table with six games remaining, and here Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE vs. BOURNEMOUTH

NEWCASTLE

Out: Joelinton (suspended), Bruno Guimaraes (thigh/illness), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Miley, Tonali, Ramsey; Barnes, Osula, Gordon

BOURNEMOUTH

Out: Justin Kluivert (knee), Lewis Cook (thigh)

Doubtful: Julio Soler (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Petrovic; Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Christie, Scott; Rayan, Kroupi, Tavernier; Evanilson

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