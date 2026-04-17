Newcastle injury news: Latest Bruno Guimaraes update from Eddie Howe before Bournemouth clash

By Oliver Thomas | 17 Apr 2026 12:45 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 12:46

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has provided a positive update on the fitness of Bruno Guimaraes ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth at St James’ Park.

The Magpies have been without the influential midfielder for the last 12 games across all competitions due to a hamstring injury – his longest absence since joining the club from Lyon in January 2022.

Guimaraes sustained his injury in Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in February before travelling to his native Brazil for treatment.

The 28-year-old then suffered from mumps on his return to England and was unable to participate in Newcastle’s 2-1 defeat away against Crystal Palace last weekend.

However, Howe has confirmed that the Magpies captain could be in contention to make a welcome return to the matchday squad against Bournemouth.

© Imago / News Images

Howe confirms Guimaraes could play for Newcastle against Bournemouth

Speaking about Guimaraes’s availability at a press conference on Friday, Howe said: "There is a chance [he could play]. We have seen him in training, and he is pushing really hard to be back involved.

"The medical team are trying to hold him back... I say hold him back, there's always that type of (situation) if the player wants desperately to play, and I love that with Bruno. I always have done.

"I'll make a decision based on what I see in training today, but there is a chance."

In the absence of Guimaraes, Newcastle have only won five of their last 12 games in all tournaments, winning just one of their last six since March 7 – that run also included a heavy Champions League defeat to Barcelona (8-3 on aggregate) and a derby defeat at home to Sunderland (2-1).

While Guimaraes could feature against Bournemouth, fellow midfielder Joelinton will begin serving a two-match suspension on Saturday after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season last weekend.

Centre-back Fabian Schar remains sidelined with foot infection that required surgery, while full-back Emil Krafth is out for the rest of the season after a knee operation earlier this year.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Howe on Bournemouth: “We know what we need to do to win”

While Newcastle’s form has dipped, Bournemouth are enjoying a 12-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, currently the longest of any side in the division, and Howe is expecting a difficult game against his former side.

"They're a very good team and they're on a great run in the Premier League recently as well. They've got clear strengths,” said Howe.

“We know what we need to do to win the game. Certain parts of the game we're going to have to function really well. We're under no illusions - this is a tough game."

Howe has also responded to further speculation on his future as the Newcastle boss, offering a 'fiery' statement after seeing his side slip to 14th in the Premier League table and 10 points adrift of the Champions League places.

The Magpies, without a win in seven meetings with Bournemouth (D5 L2), could climb to within two points of the top seven if they beat the Cherries and other results go their way over the weekend.