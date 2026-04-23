Leeds United news: Whites star in line for improved Elland Road contract?

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 19:02

Leeds United are reportedly prepared to offer Ethan Ampadu a new-and-improved contract at the club.

The Whites took another big step towards Premier League safety on Wednesday night, when a last-minute effort from Sean Longstaff secured a share of the points with Bournemouth on the South Coast.

Following that commendable point at the Vitality Stadium, focus for Daniel Farke and company diverts to Wembley Stadium, where they will walk out for their first FA Cup semi-final since 1987 on the weekend.

Sacking head coach Liam Rosenior earlier this week after a woeful run of Premier League results, Chelsea are the final-four opponents for Leeds, who are considered by many as the current favourites to progress.

On top of their FA Cup antics, the Elland Road club have also enjoyed productive matches in the top flight of late, recently securing a top-flight victory at Manchester United's Old Trafford for the first time 45 years.

© Iconsport / SPI

Leeds star heading towards new contract?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are planning for a success-filled future at Elland Road, where the first-team squad of Farke looks set to retain their Premier League status with relative ease this term.

The report claims that the Whites are planning to offer a new-and-improved contract to midfielder Ampadu, who has impressed massively for the newly-promoted club in their quest for top-flight safety.

The Wales international's current agreement in Yorkshire expires at the end of the 2026-27 season, meaning that he would be able to depart on a free transfer at the conclusion of next campaign.

This is something that Leeds want to avoid happening if possible, with United preparing to offer Ampadu a bumper four-year contract at the club, committing his long-term future to the former Championship winners until June 2030.

Ampadu has started a total of 31 Premier League fixtures for the Whites during the 2025-26 season, providing an assist during the win over Fulham in January and scoring against Crystal Palace just before Christmas.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Leeds' excellent return

With four matches remaining of their Premier League season, Leeds are sitting in a respectable 15th position, nine points above 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who are looking likely to be relegated.

Many predicted that a full-blown survival scrap would be on the cards for Farke's side this season following their title-winning campaign in the Championship, however, the Yorkshire side have defied expectations.

A real turning point for Leeds arrived just before the festive period, when head coach Farke decided to change to a 5-3-2 formation - a system that has been the catalyst for positive performances and points ever since.