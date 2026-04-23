Preview: Bradford City vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 23 Apr 2026 18:36 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 18:38

Fourth-placed Bradford City face third-placed Bolton Wanderers on Saturday afternoon in a huge League One clash that could prove pivotal in shaping the top end of the table.

The Bantams were forced to come from behind to claim a point in a 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle during the week, with Will Swan netting a second-half equaliser, while the Wanderers were involved in a dramatic six-goal thriller, rescuing a point in the 11th minute of stoppage time against Huddersfield Town.

Match preview

Promoted via the League Two playoffs last season, Graham Alexander’s Bradford City will be targeting a similar route to promotion this time around as they aim to return to the second tier of English football for the first time since 2004.

Before they can turn their attention to a potential return trip to Wembley, however, the Bantams must first secure their place in the top six, with their final two regular-season fixtures coming against playoff rivals Bolton Wanderers and relegation-threatened Exeter City, although they remain in a commanding position to do so.

The West Yorkshire side currently sit fourth in the League One standings with a five-point cushion over seventh-placed Luton Town, a win on Saturday could cement their place in the top six.

However, Bradford City come into their huge weekend clash on the back of a disappointing run of results that have seen them claim just two points from their last three games after following up a defeat to Stevenage with draws against Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.

Their draw at Barnsley will have been particularly frustrating, having played with a man advantage for much of the game and led 2-1 deep into stoppage time, only for a late equaliser to deny them all three points and add further tension to their run-in.

Nevertheless, Alexander’s side have been formidable at Valley Parade, conceding just 16 home goals this season, a record bettered only by Stevenage in League One.

© Imago

As for Bolton Wanderers, they began 2026 with ambitions of securing a top-two finish and a return to the Championship, but those hopes have faded, leaving Steven Schumacher’s side focused on cementing their place in the playoffs.

With that said, they have been able to climb above Bradford in recent weeks and arrive one point ahead of their hosts, despite winning just one of their last four matches.

That victory, a commanding 5-1 triumph over fellow playoff contenders Stevenage, showcased their attacking strength, although inconsistent results either side, including draws and a defeat to Cardiff City, have disrupted their momentum heading into the playoff run-in. The dramatic draw at home to Huddersfield Town last weekend saw them fight back from 3-1 down to claim a valuable point, despite playing much of the second half with 10 men, with an equaliser deep into stoppage time securing their 17th draw of the campaign, the highest tally in League One.

Even so, they enter their penultimate match of the season six points clear of seventh place and, with a superior goal difference, appear all but certain to secure a top-six finish, allowing them to begin preparations for the playoff semi-finals after narrowly missing out last year.

Depending on how both sides finish their respective campaigns, this fixture could be a precursor to a potential playoff semi-final or final meeting next month.

Bradford City League One form:

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Bolton Wanderers League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bradford will be pleased to have come away from their midweek clash with no further injuries but may still be without key players.

Antoni Sarcevic missed the Plymouth draw after picking up an ankle injury in training, and while the issue is not believed to be serious, the club are still awaiting a late fitness update to determine whether their joint top scorer can face his former side.

Marking his appearance with a goal nine minutes after coming off the bench could also mean Swann is rewarded with a start this weekend.

As for the travelling side, they will be forced to make changes after Jordi Osei-Tutu was sent off just eight minutes into the second half.

With the full-back suspended, Cyrus Christie is the likely candidate to fill in.

Like Swann, Ibrahim Cissoko also made an important contribution from the bench with a late equaliser last time out and could be rewarded with a place in the starting XI.

Midfielder Xavier Simons is closing in on a return after a month out and may feature in the squad, while Ethan Erhahon is slightly further behind in his recovery and is not expected to feature.

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Baldwin, J. Wright, Tilt; Neufville, Power, Swan, Touray; Lapsile, Jackson, Humphrys

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Christie, Toal, Forino, Johnston; Sheehan, R. Rodrigues; Cozier-Duberry, Dalby, Gale; Kenny

We say: Bradford City 2-2 Bolton Wanderers

With both sides battling at the top end of the table but showing signs of inconsistency in recent weeks, this contest has all the makings of a closely fought encounter.

With that in mind, we expect the pair to play out a 2-2 draw and enter the final match of the season separated by just a single point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.