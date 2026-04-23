Liverpool injury news: Reds trio back in training ahead of Crystal Palace clash

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Apr 2026 18:58

Liverpool will look to make it back-to-back Premier League victories when they host Crystal Palace at Anfield on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, the Reds have received a timely boost with three first-team players returning to training, strengthening their options for the run-in.

Following their disappointing Champions League exit against Paris Saint-Germain, securing a top-five finish has become the minimum objective for both the club and Arne Slot.

Liverpool required a late goal from Virgil van Dijk to edge past Everton 2-1 in their previous outing, a result that should provide a significant confidence boost.

That victory also saw them close the gap on Manchester United and Aston Villa to just three points, keeping their hopes of a top-three finish alive with five matches remaining.

Trio returns to training for Liverpool

© Imago / Buzzi

Joe Gomez, who missed the Merseyside derby, has now returned to training and could be in contention for this fixture.

The club have also confirmed that Alisson Becker and Wataru Endo are back, with the latter having been sidelined since February after being stretchered off during a match against Sunderland.

All three players have resumed training as Liverpool step up preparations for the visit of Crystal Palace.

There are suggestions that Gomez could be available to face the Eagles, while Alisson may be targeted for a return in the upcoming clash against Manchester United.

Will the trio stay at the club beyond the summer?

© Iconsport / News Images LTD/Alamy Live News

Gomez has struggled with injuries in recent seasons, and a summer departure appears increasingly likely.

Endo has also slipped down the pecking order, and with Liverpool expected to strengthen their midfield, he could be moved on.

As for Alisson, he remains the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, but concerns over his injury record could attract interest from other top clubs in the upcoming transfer window.