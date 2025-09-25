Sports Mole takes a closer look at Mohamed Salah's record against Crystal Palace for Liverpool and Chelsea.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is expected to make 10 changes to his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, including a recall for Mohamed Salah to the starting XI.

The Egypt international was granted a hard-earned rest in midweek, allowing Federico Chiesa to shine in the 2-1 EFL Cup third-round win over Southampton with a pair of assists for Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

However, Chiesa's reward for his man-of-the-match performance will be a demotion to the bench as Salah seeks to pick up from where he left off in the Premier League, having set up Ryan Gravenberch's opener against Everton in last weekend's 2-1 Merseyside derby triumph.

The ex-Chelsea man has now been involved in four goals in his first five Premier League games of the season, and contributions against the FA Cup winners are also commonplace for the current Golden Boot holder.

Here, Sports Mole looks at Salah's career record and previous meetings against Crystal Palace, ahead of Saturday's showdown.

Mohamed Salah's record vs. Crystal Palace

Played: 16

Won: 11

Drawn: 3

Lost: 2

Goals: 9

Assists: 5

During his largely forgettable period as a Chelsea player, Mohamed Salah faced Crystal Palace once in the 2013-14 season and once in 2014-15, but he failed to net a goal or assist in either game.

The 2013-14 fixture saw Salah play 34 minutes in a 1-0 defeat at Selhurst Park, but the Egypt international has since been on the winning side 12 times against the Eagles.

In that time, Salah has amassed a staggering nine goals and five assists in 15 matches versus Crystal Palace since his first strike against them - an 84th-minute winner at Selhurst Park in March 2018.

During the 2018-19 season, Salah won a penalty for James Milner to convert before setting up Sadio Mane in a 2-0 win away from home and bagging a brace in a 4-3 Anfield success later that year.

The former Chelsea man was an unused substitute in a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park in November 2019, but he returned with a goal and assist in a 4-0 Anfield success later in that triumphant season for the Reds.

Then came the 7-0 romping at Selhurst Park, which Salah contributed two goals and one assist to, and the attacker then claimed another assist for Mane against Palace on the final day of the 2020-21 season, which ended in a 2-0 win.

In 2021-22, Salah scored one and set up another to help Klopp's side win 3-0 at Anfield, but he missed the subsequent 3-1 success at Selhurst Park while competing in the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the contributions have now dried up for the ex-Chelsea and Roma man against the Eagles, as he has drawn blanks in four of his last six Premier League appearances vs. Palace.

Salah's only involvements in this underwhelming period were crucial ones, though, as he scored one and set up a last-gasp Harvey Elliott winner in a 2-1 success at Selhurst Park in 2023, before netting the equaliser in a 1-1 draw on the last day of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

