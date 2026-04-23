Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'in contact' with Liverpool over midfield signing

By Carter White | 23 Apr 2026 19:47

Leeds United have reportedly been contacted by Liverpool over a potential move for Harvey Elliott this summer.

The 23-year-old certainly falls into the category of a player who is expected to depart the Anfield club during the off-season trading point, with potentially nine first-team names leaving the Merseyside outfit.

Supposedly unhappy with his lack of Premier League starts for Arne Slot's side, midfielder Curtis Jones is said to be looking for a switch away, with Champions League-bound Aston Villa a possible destination.

Spending the 2025-26 campaign on loan in the Second City at Villa Park, Elliott has managed just 110 top-flight minues for the Villans, who are heading towards a top-five finish in the Premier League.

Back at the midfielder's parent club, Slot is set to retain his managerial role at Anfield into the new season, despite the Reds being nowhere the title-chasing pace set by Arsenal and Manchester City this term.

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Leeds contacted over Elliott deal?

According to TEAMtalk, England Under-21 international Elliott does not have a first-team future at the current Premier League champions whilst head coach Slot remains in the dugout on Merseyside.

As a result, it is understood that a parting of company will be the best option for both the player and club this summer, with the Reds actively seeking to offload their midfielder in the coming months.

In fact, the report states that Liverpool have been in contact with five Premier League rivals over potentially signing Elliott, who is not wanted by loan club Aston Villa past the conclusion of the current term.

It is believed that Leeds are one of the sides in contention to secure the services of the former Blackburn Rovers man for next season, with the Whites looking to cement their status as an established top-flight side.

As well as Daniel Farke's men, Brighton & Hove Albion, Brentford, Newcastle United and Fulham have been offered the chance to sign Elliott, with the latter enjoying the midfielder's services briefly during the 2018-19 season.

© Imago

Elliott's Villa nightmare

During the 2025 summer transfer window, Aston Villa announced the loan signing of Liverpool hero Elliott with an obligation to buy at the end of the season, clearly signalling their intent to the player.

However, the 23-year-old has failed to make a positive impact in the Second City and is not a part of Emery's plans moving forward - a quite baffling predicament given his recent arrival at Villa Park.

To ensure that the obligation-to-buy clause totalling £35m is not triggered, the Villans need to avoid the midfielder making 10 or more Premier League appearances over the course of the 2025-26 season.