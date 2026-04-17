Liverpool transfer news: Nine players 'set to leave' Anfield this summer as Reds plan major squad overhaul

By Axel Clody | 17 Apr 2026 09:05

Before the 2025-26 campaign even began, Liverpool were regarded as genuine title contenders following a summer of elite signings at extraordinary cost. Without a single trophy to show for it, the Reds are now preparing a significant squad overhaul.

Early exits from the Carabao Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League, combined with a modest fifth-place Premier League position, explain the sense of disappointment at Anfield, particularly after spending around £413m on transfers. Arne Slot's future at the club is also uncertain, and according to the Telegraph, nine players are expected to leave before next season.

Confirmed departures

© Iconsport / Jessica Hornby, Sportimage, SPI

Two exits are already confirmed: Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson. Despite having renewed his contract until June 2027 last year, the Egyptian forward has reached an agreement with the club to leave at the end of June.

After the saga of 2024-25, Salah endured a season well below his own standards and is understood to have had differences with Slot. He has long been a target for Saudi Arabian football and looks set to move to the Middle East.

Robertson, meanwhile, has not been offered a new deal and will see out the remainder of the season. Without a guaranteed starting place, the Scottish left-back was linked with Tottenham in the January window and is expected to sign for the London club, provided they avoid relegation.

Who else could leave Anfield?

© Imago / RHR-Foto

Curtis Jones is attracting interest and is entering the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old, who has represented England, is seeking more regular playing time, something Internazionale appear willing to offer.

Harvey Elliott, currently on loan, has failed to make an impact at Aston Villa where he has been used sparingly. The 23-year-old is not in Liverpool's plans and is seen as an opportunity to generate transfer income.

Federico Chiesa, something of a fan favourite, is unlikely to remain for another 12 months. Limited to a back-up role under Slot, the Italian forward is under contract until mid-2028 and earns £120,000 per week, a cost-benefit equation that no longer adds up.

Calvin Ramsay and Rhys Williams are both expected to depart when their contracts expire at the end of the season. Neither the Scottish full-back nor the English centre-back has developed as the club had hoped, and no extensions are on the table.

Joe Gomez came close to leaving at the start of the season, with the deal delayed only by the failure to land Marc Guehi. The English centre-back remains on the radar of Crystal Palace, Brighton and Milan, and Liverpool intend to facilitate a sale.

Finally, Alexis Mac Allister could be used to fund new arrivals. The Argentine midfielder has dropped off in 2025-26 and has yet to renew his contract, which runs until June 2028 — a situation that will not go unnoticed by the major European clubs monitoring his situation.