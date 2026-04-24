West Ham United vs. Everton: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 24 Apr 2026 11:41 , Last updated: 24 Apr 2026 11:43

West Ham United will welcome Everton to the London Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hammers are currently 17th in the Premier League table and are battling against the drop, while Everton occupy 10th and remain in the race for European football.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does West Ham vs. Everton kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is West Ham vs. Everton being played?

The game will take place at West Ham's home ground, the London Stadium.

The corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign ended in a goalless draw.

The Hammers have managed to win just three of their last 17 home Premier League games against Everton, suffering nine defeats in the process.

How to watch West Ham vs. Everton in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest is not available to watch live in the UK due to the 3pm blackout rule.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their official YouTube channel, as well as on their dedicated app, after the contest.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.50pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

West Ham vs. Everton: What's the story?

Both teams have plenty on the line in what has been branded the 'David Moyes derby', as the Scot prepares to take his Everton team to his former side West Ham.

Everton are only two points behind seventh-placed Bournemouth and three from sixth-placed Brighton & Hove Albion, with European football for next season a real possibility.

West Ham, on the other hand, are involved in a fierce battle at the bottom of the division, with the Hammers currently sitting 17th, two points ahead of 18th-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

This is a must-win game for the home side, but each of the last three Premier League meetings between the two teams have finished level, including a 1-1 at the home of Everton back in September.

As mentioned, Everton have lost just three of their last 17 away Premier League matches against West Ham, although two of those defeats have come in their last four meetings in London.

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for West Ham vs. Everton