West Ham lineup vs. Everton: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 18:19

Nuno Espirito Santo is set to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Everton the London Stadium.

The Hammers picked up what could prove to be a precious point in a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday and Nuno will consider naming an unchanged lineup this weekend.

However, right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka will be hoping to force his way back into the fist XI at the expense of Kyle Walker-Peters, joining Konstantinos Mavropanos, Axel Disasi and El Hadji Malick Diouf in a four-man defence.

Mateus Fernandes has been linked with some of Europe’s top clubs in recent weeks, and the Portugal international is expected to continue in centre-midfield alongside Tomas Soucek, with Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mohamadou Kante all providing cover as substitutes’

Captain Jarrod Bowen ranks first at West Ham for goals (10) and assists (eight) this season, and he is expected to continue on the right flank, while Crysencio Summerville is set to play on the opposite wing.

Although Callum Wilson has scored eight goals in his last seven Premier League games against Everton, Valentin Castellanos is expected to retain his starting spot up front, with fellow January arrival Pablo Felipe set to operate just behind him in a deeper attacking role.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Disasi, Diouf; Bowen, Soucek, Fernandes, Summerville; Pablo; Castellanos

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