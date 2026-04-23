Everton lineup vs. West Ham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 23 Apr 2026 17:05 , Last updated: 23 Apr 2026 18:19

Everton manager David Moyes will hope to have in-form striker Beto available for selection for Saturday’s Premier League clash with West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old scored his fifth goal in six games during the Toffees’ 2-1 derby defeat to Liverpool last weekend before being withdrawn in the second half following a clash of heads with Ibrahima Konate.

However, Beto has not sustained a concussion and should therefore be fit to lead the line this weekend ahead of Thierno Barry, who struggled to make the desired impact when introduced as a substitute against Liverpool.

One player who will be sidelined is Jarrad Branthwaite, after he was stretchered off with a hamstring injury against the Reds and is unlikely to feature again this season. On-loan attacker Jack Grealish (foot) is also unavailable.

In the absence of Branthwaite, Michael Keane - fresh from signing a new one-year contract extension - is set to deputise at centre-back alongside James Tarkowski, with Jake O'Brien and Vitaliy Mykolenko retaining their starting spots at full-back.

Key midfield trio James Garner, Idrissa Gueye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are all expected to start again, while Iliman Ndiaye and Dwight McNeil are set to continue on the flanks, though Tyrique George is a contender to replace the latter on the right.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

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