Preview: Santa Clara vs Gil Vicente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 19 Mar 2026 22:27 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 22:34

In search of a third consecutive victory to aid their survival bid, Santa Clara welcome Gil Vicente to Estadio de Sao Miguel on Saturday evening in round 27 of the 2025-26 Primeira Liga season.

Meanwhile, the visitors travel to Ponta Delgada aiming to snap a four-game winless streak and reignite their fading hopes of securing European football.

Match preview

After going 11 league matches without a win between December 15 and March 1 - picking up just four points from a possible 33 - Santa Clara dropped five places from 11th to 16th, leaving them staring down the barrel of relegation.

Petit's men returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Vitoria de Guimaraes on March 8, and have since followed that up with a 1-0 victory over AFS to record consecutive league wins for the first time this season.

With both Casa Pia and Nacional struggling of late, Os Acorianos' resurgence could hardly have come at a better time. They now sit 14th in the Primeira Liga table, three points clear of the relegation playoff spot and a further three points clear of automatic demotion to the Segunda Liga.

Only six teams have conceded fewer goals than Santa Clara's 31 this term, so it is not far-fetched to attribute much of their struggle this season to a blunt attack, which has produced just 23 goals, averaging less than one per game.

While Saturday’s hosts did lose 1-0 to Gil Vicente in November's reverse fixture, they had won the previous three meetings and will be confident of securing a positive result in front of their fans, having snapped a six-game winless run at home in their most recent outing.

© Imago

A run of six matches without a victory to end 2025 saw Gil Vicente enter the new year on a downward spiral, but four wins and a draw from their first six outings of 2026 quickly changed the mood.

Sitting fourth in the standings after a 2-1 victory over Braga in mid-February, Cesar Peixoto could have been forgiven for thinking he was about to lead his side to a rare European foray in his first full campaign in charge.

However, Os Gilistas have since gone winless in their subsequent four matches, the last two of which ended in draws - including a second consecutive 2-2 stalemate against Alverca last time out, when Kaiky Naves struck a 94th-minute equaliser.

Now four points adrift of Braga in fourth despite having played a game more, Gil Vicente have little margin for error if they are to secure continental football next season, and anything less than three points this weekend would be a setback.

Having scored the opener in five of their last seven outings, Saturday's visitors will be aiming for another fast start against opponents who have conceded first in seven of their last nine matches.

Santa Clara Primeira Liga form:

L

L

D

D

W

W

Gil Vicente Primeira Liga form:

W

W

L

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Left-back Matheus Araujo remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury and is not expected to feature again this season for Santa Clara.

Gabriel Silva scored the decisive winner against AVS 17 minutes before being forced off with an injury, which will rule the forward out of Sunday's game.

Santiago Garcia and Ze Carlos are suspended for Gil Vicente due to yellow card accumulation, while Mohamed Bamba and Jonathan Mutombo remain sidelined through injury.

Agustin Moreira opened his account for the visitors at the 13th attempt with two goals against Alverca, and the 24-year-old will be looking to continue that form.

Santa Clara possible starting lineup:

Batista; Soares, Venancio, Lima, Romao; Serginho, Ferreira, Klismahn; Lopes, Fernando, Torrao

Gil Vicente possible starting lineup:

Lucao; Konan, Buatu, Elimbi, Hevertton; Esteves, Caseres; Moreira, Fernandez, Murilo; Varela

We say: Santa Clara 1-2 Gil Vicente

Gil Vicente have gone six matches without a clean sheet, conceding 11 goals in that span but also scoring 10 times.

As a result, we are expecting another end-to-end contest with goals at both ends, and a narrow victory for the visitors at full time.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.