Brentford vs. Everton: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Andrew Delaney | 04 Jan 2026 17:06 , Last updated: 04 Jan 2026 18:17

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 27

Brentford wins: 11

Draws: 5

Everton wins: 11

Brentford are enduring a disappointing run of results in this fixture, as they have failed to win any of the previous six.

That comes after the Bees completed a league double over Everton in their first season as a Premier League club back in 2021-22, with their win at Goodison almost being fatal to the Toffees' hopes of avoiding relegation.

On the penultimate weekend of that season, Everton knew a win over Brentford would ensure survival, but after Jarrad Branthwaite was sent off early on, Thomas Frank's men eventually came from behind to win 3-2 in front of an extremely nervous, and ultimately crestfallen, Goodison crowd, but they would go on to avoid the drop a few days later thanks to a win over Crystal Palace.

Since then, Everton are unbeaten, and have not conceded a goal against Brentford at Goodison in three meetings, but the most recent was another hugely frustrating afternoon for the Toffees.

Christian Norgaard's first-half red card allowed Everton to take charge, but despite 27 efforts on the Brentford goal, Sean Dyche's side could not break the deadlock in a dire 0-0 draw.

The result was much more positive a year earlier when Everton visited the Gtech, as they won 3-1 in September 2023, in what was their first league win of a controversial season that saw them deducted points for financial irregularities.

While the Premier League has produced more meetings between the clubs, they have also faced off in both domestic cups over the past decade and a half, with Everton knocking Brentford out of the FA Cup at the fourth round stage in 2022 thanks to a 4-1 win.

However, it was a huge story when the two clashed in round three of the League Cup in 2010, because League One Brentford stunned a full-strength Everton side on penalties, in what was their first meeting in almost six decades.

Despite the small number of meetings, the history between the two does go back a long way, to the interwar years of the 1930s, when both were top-tier clubs in the four seasons prior to World War Two, with Brentford beating Everton four wins to three in the head-to-head record.

After football returned in 1946, Brentford were instantly relegated despite taking four points off Everton that season, and the Bees suffered the same fate in the second tier in 1954, when a 6-1 defeat at Goodison contributed to their relegation, while the Toffees were promoted back to the top table, and have remained there ever since.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 04, 2026: Everton 2-4 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 26, 2025: Brentford 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

Nov 23, 2024: Everton 0-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Apr 27, 2024: Everton 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Sep 23, 2023: Brentford 1-3 Everton (Premier League)

Mar 11, 2023: Everton 1-0 Brentford (Premier League)

Aug 27, 2022: Brentford 1-1 Everton (Premier League)

May 15, 2022: Everton 2-3 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 05, 2022: Everton 4-1 Brentford (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Nov 28, 2021: Brentford 1-0 Everton (Premier League)

Sep 21, 2010: Brentford 1p-1 Everton (League Cup Third Round)

Feb 24, 1954: Everton 2-3 Brentford (Division Two)

Oct 03, 1953: Brentford 1-0 Everton (Division Two)

Feb 07, 1953: Everton 2-3 Brentford (Division Two)

Sep 20, 1952: Brentford 2-4 Everton (Division Two)

Aug 27, 1951: Brentford 1-0 Everton (Division Two)

Aug 22, 1951: Everton 2-3 Brentford (Division Two)

Dec 28, 1946: Brentford 1-1 Everton (Division One)

Aug 31, 1946: Everton 2-3 Brentford (Division One)

Dec 31, 1938: Brentford 2-0 Everton (Division One)

