Preview: Monaco vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

Monaco can temporarily move into a European position with a victory on Saturday when they welcome Brest to Stade Louis II in the Principality.

Heading into this weekend, Les Monegasques are seventh in the Ligue 1 table, upsetting Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 the last time out, while the Brittany club climbed up to ninth thanks to a 2-0 win over Le Havre.

In what has been one of the most unpredictable Ligue 1 campaigns in years, Monaco have suddenly turned around a domestic season that appeared destined for disappointment.

Their narrow exit to Les Parisiens in the Champions League playoff round seems to have instilled the confidence missing in this group throughout a good portion of this season.

On Saturday, they can win five successive encounters in this competition, equalling their longest winning streak in league play since September to October 2022 (five).

Since losing four of their five home games domestically in between November 2025 and January of this year, Sebastien Pocognoli’s men have earned three straight top-flight triumphs in the Principality.

Over that stretch, they have collected two clean sheets, and this weekend could post back-to-back shutouts at Stade Louis II for the first time domestically in 2025-26.

Les Monegasques have won their last five top-flight meetings with Brest on home soil, hanging onto a narrow 3-2 triumph in this exact fixture a season ago.

Another team that seem to have finally found their form is Stade Brestois, who have points in their last six league games.

Over those previous five outings, they have conceded just one goal, while dropping points in only one of those instances (1-1 draw at Lille).

A fourth consecutive victory on Saturday would mark their longest winning run of this campaign, having not achieved that feat since the 2023-24 season when they won six in a row.

Their consistency in recent weeks has put them in the mix for a place in Europe, currently just five points below Lille for a spot in the Conference League.

Eric Roy’s men have points in three consecutive Ligue 1 outings away from home, and on Saturday can claim successive wins on the road in this competition for the first time in this campaign.

Les Pirates have won their last two Ligue 1 meetings with Les Monegasques, but have not beaten them at Stade Louis II since 2010 (1-0).

There are still a slew of injury concerns for Monaco with Paul Pogba (knee), Mohammed Salisu (knee), Lukas Hradecky (knee), Takumi Minamino (knee), Eric Dier (hamstring), Kassoum Ouattara (calf), Krepin Diatta (calf), Caio Henrique (calf) and Vanderson all doubtful on Saturday.

Folarin Balogun has goals in three straight Ligue 1 affairs as he, Aleksandr Golovin and Maghnes Akliouche each found the back of the net versus the league leaders.

On the Brest side of things, Mama Balde continues to recover from a muscle strain, while Daouda Guindo is eligible to return from his suspension.

Ludovic Ajorque has netted in his last three domestic affairs as well, with the striker scoring an insurance marker in Normandy after Romain Del Castillo had put his team in front.

Kohn; Kehrer, Zakaria, Faes; Mawissa, Camara, Teze, Golovin; Akliouche, Balogun, Coulibaly

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Diaz, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Doumbia, Balde; Ajorque

We say: Monaco 2-0 Brest

Both sides are in fine form and feeling good about themselves, but Monaco have beaten far tougher opponents in recent weeks, and that appears to have made them much sharper and more decisive across the board.

