Eddie Howe: Newcastle manager makes emphatic statement on future after chief executive comments

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Apr 2026 12:40 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 12:41

Eddie Howe has insisted that he remains 100% committed to Newcastle United after responding to comments made from the club’s chief executive which cast doubt over his future.

During the international break, CEO David Hopkinson held a two-hour meeting with Howe before telling the media, "I don't have a stance on [Howe's] future" and "we'll talk about the future when it's time".

Howe's future at St James’ Park has been subject to speculation in recent weeks, with Newcastle experiencing an inconsistent 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

After securing a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League and Champions League qualification last season, Newcastle find themselves down in 12th place in the table this term, 12 points adrift of Aston Villa in fourth and four points behind Brentford in seventh.

The Magpies suffered their 13th league defeat of the season at the hands of bitter rivals Sunderland (2-1) three weeks ago, just days after they were heavily beaten 7-2 by Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Howe put pen to paper on a ‘multi-year’ contract extension at St James’ Park in the summer of 2024, and the 48-year-old has emphatically stated that he remains fully committed to the club.

© Imago / NurPhoto, Every Second Media

Howe on future: “I don't need assurances from anybody”

Speaking about this future at a press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace, Howe said: "For me nothing has changed. I'm absolutely, 100% committed to the job.

"That commitment has never wavered from my side. I've been working during the break to make sure we come back a stronger team.

"In this day and age, it's difficult to look too far in the long term. I can only look to these seven [remaining Premier League] games and make sure we perform at our very best level."

Asked if he had sought assurances about his future, Howe bluntly replied: "I don't need assurances from anybody. I've got to do my work and make sure the team is successful."

On his relationship with both Hopkinson and sporting director Ross Wilson, Howe continued: "Certainly there's been no fallings out. I've got a really good relationship with Ross and David. We're plotting to try and take the club forward in the smartest way possible.

"I've had really good support from both of them, who are the key figures I work with day-to-day at the football club. We're all totally aligned on what we need to do."

"Of course we've spoken but not about those comments,” Howe later added.

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Howe highlights importance of support needed in Newcastle job

The Magpies boss was then asked what he will need to remain content and secure in his head coach position, and he said: "What do I need? I just need support, good working relationships with people around me, a feeling of being able to express myself in the best way possible so you see the best version of myself.

“I think if I feel that and the club feels that then they're getting the best manager they can from myself.

"Obviously if that's not working for whatever reason on both sides then it's best for the football club... the most important thing in all of this is Newcastle United, not me, not anybody else. I'll always reflect that in my decision making. I'll put the club before anybody."

Howe has just seven games remaining to try and steer Newcastle back into the European qualification places, with speculation over is future likely to grow if the club fails to secure at least a top-seven finish.

After facing Palace this weekend, Newcastle will conclude April with games against Bournemouth and leaders Arsenal, before finishing the season against Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, West Ham United and Fulham.

Since his appointment as Newcastle boss in November 2021, Howe has taken charge of 224 matches across all competitions, winning 110, drawing 47 and losing 67 (49.1% win rate).