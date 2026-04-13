Chelsea transfer news: Josh Acheampong Bayern Munich situation could 'evolve' if one player leaves

By Darren Plant | 13 Apr 2026 12:33

Bayern Munich reportedly continue to have Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong 'on their radar' ahead of the summer transfer window.

Acheampong turns 20 years of age next month having already racked up 40 appearances in the Blues first team.

However, there is reason for the England Under-21 international to be frustrated with life at Stamford Bridge having barely been used by Liam Rosenior.

Despite Chelsea's abysmal form in the Premier League in recent games and stretching back to as far back as January 7, Acheampong has been provided with just one start in the top flight.

Although Rosenior has consistently stated that he does not want to part ways with Acheampong, the 42-year-old is also refraining from placing faith in the starlet.

© Imago

How may Bayern Munich move for Acheampong?

According to BILD's head of football Christian Falk, Bayern do not regard Acheampong as a top target for the summer market.

Nevertheless, Falk told CF Bayern Insider that much may depend on the future of Kim Min-jae, who could potentially leave the Allianz Arena.

He said: "It is not true that Josh Acheampong is a hot target for Bayern Munich right now. He’s on the radar at Bayern, as they’re always open to signing a defender should Kim Min-jae leave the club.

“However, from inside the club, Kim would have to go to the bosses and ask to leave, at which point they would sell him. If not, the South Korean international will stay.

"He can, of course, stay – he’s a very good backup. I know that he’s feeling fine with his ranking in the squad. He knows he’s not in the starting-XI and that’s okay with Kim for the moment."

© Iconsport / Dylan Hepworth/Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

Bayern not right for Acheampong, but Chelsea, Rosenior taking risk

If Acheampong were to move to Bayern Munich, there is every chance that he would receive similar levels of game time that he is receiving at Stamford Bridge.

However, that is not to say that Rosenior or club officials should take it for granted that Acheampong will continue to see his future at Chelsea.

Acheampong earned man-of-the-match accolades against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest earlier in the season. Therefore, two of his seven Premier League starts in 2025-26 have led to star performances.

Instead, he has been judged on inexperience and individual mistakes, even when making far fewer than other players in his position.

With Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill unavailable, the majority of Chelsea's fanbase want to see another homegrown talent start at right-back or centre-back.

His contract runs until 2029. With no renewal likely at this stage and BlueCo having shown in the past that they are prepared to cash in on homegrown players and those who enter the final 24 months of their contract, they are risking further angering Chelsea fans with their decision-making.