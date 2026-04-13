Liverpool transfer news: Reds set sights on £30m Man Utd target as bargain Andy Robertson replacement

By Lewis Blain | 13 Apr 2026 12:30

Liverpool are stepping up plans for life after Andy Robertson, with a new left-back now emerging as a serious summer target.

The Reds are expected to strengthen in that position ahead of a major change in the squad, and several names are already under consideration.

Now, a player also admired by Premier League rivals Manchester United has moved firmly onto Liverpool’s radar.

Liverpool target RB Leipzig full-back David Raum

© Imago

According to reports, Liverpool are interested in signing David Raum from RB Leipzig this summer.

The Germany international has impressed throughout the season and is understood to have caught the eye again with a standout display in Leipzig’s latest victory. His blend of attacking quality, experience and leadership has made him a target for both the Reds and United.

With just 12 months remaining on his contract, Raum is expected to be available this summer, making him an increasingly attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen at left-back.

Andy Robertson to leave Anfield at the end of the season

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

Meanwhile, Robertson has already confirmed he will be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, bringing an end to a hugely successful spell at Anfield.

The Scotland international has been a key figure in Liverpool’s recent success, but the club are now preparing for a transition at left-back.

Recruitment staff are understood to be looking for someone capable of both replacing Robertson’s qualities and competing with Milos Kerkez for a starting place. That search has led Liverpool toward a more experienced profile, and Raum fits many of the requirements.

David Raum asking price would be a bargain for Liverpool

© Imago

With only a year left on his deal, Raum could reportedly be available for around £30m - a fee that would look like excellent value in today’s market.

For a player of his experience and pedigree, that price feels like a bargain, as Raum has proven himself at international level and in the Bundesliga, while his attacking instincts and crossing ability make him stylistically similar to Andy Robertson.

Indeed, the German left-back has scored three goals and provided six assists across 28 league appearances this term. He may not offer exactly the same relentless energy, but he would bring reliability, leadership and quality delivery from wide areas.

For Liverpool, replacing Robertson was never going to be easy, but at £30m, Raum looks like one of the smartest and most realistic solutions available.