Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both 'shown interest' in signing £20m Bayern Munich "monster"

By Lewis Blain | 16 Feb 2026 13:59

Premier League rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are among the teams considering a move for Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae this summer.

What's the latest on Chelsea and Spurs interest in Kim Min-jae?

German journalist Christian Falk has told CFBayern that both Chelsea and Spurs have 'shown interest' in the South Korean centre-back ahead of the transfer window reopening.

Kim, who joined Bayern from Napoli in 2023, has struggled to regularly nail down a place in the starting XI in Bavaria, having featured in only 14 Bundesliga games so far this season.

While the £20 million-rated star is happy at the German giants, his long-term role remains unclear as he is currently the third choice behind Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah in the pecking order.

For Spurs, much will depend on what happens in the dugout, with Igor Tudor in place as interim boss for the rest of the campaign. They could also lose captain Cristian Romero, who appears open to an exit this summer.

Meanwhile, at Chelsea, manager Liam Rosenior has a wealth of defensive options, though the club seems keen to add another top-quality centre-back to further strengthen his squad.

Kim Min-jae would be a great signing for any Premier League team

Whether it's Spurs, Chelsea or another Premier League side, Kim would undeniably be a top signing for the English top-flight.

Nicknamed "the monster", the 26-year-old colossus offers an ideal blend of physicality, standing at 6 foot 3, composure and speed.

His ability to dominate aerially and defend aggressively would certainly suit the demands of the Premier League, making him an ideal target, particularly for the north Londoners, as they are potentially more in need of his services.

If Romero does depart, then Kim could be a viable target, but given the predicament the club find themselves in, he would surely need convincing, as it is unlikely that Spurs are in a European competition next season.