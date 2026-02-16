Arsenal lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Feb 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 13:31

Arsenal could be without up to six players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

Mikel Merino (foot), Kai Havertz (muscle) and Max Dowman (ankle) all remain sidelined with injuries, while captain Martin Odegaard missed the Gunners’ 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win over Wigan on Sunday after sustaining a knock to his knee in the 1-1 Premier League draw with Brentford last week.

Odegaard will be assessed ahead of kickoff, and the same can be said for doubtful defensive duo Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White, the former of whom pulled out of the starting lineup shortly before kickoff against Wigan with an unspecified issue and the latter was taken off in the second half with cramps.

On a positive note, William Saliba recovered from illness to start and play for an hour against Wigan. The Frenchman is expected to retain his place in defence, with Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhaes and Piero Hincapie all set to be recalled after being rested at the weekend.

If Odegaard is not deemed fit to feature, Eberechi Eze could be tasked with providing the creative spark in Mikel Arteta’s midfield that is expected to include Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

After recovering from a hip problem that forced him to miss four games, Bukayo Saka replaced Calafiori in the Arsenal XI against Wigan before being taken off at half time. The winger should be fit to start again on the right side of a three-man attack.

However, Noni Madueke has scored in his last two Premier League away games and has also netted more top-flight goals against Wolves than any other opponent, with his four goals against them accounting for 27% of his total in the division (4/15).

Leandro Trossard and Gabriele Martinelli are two other wingers battling for a start, while Viktor Gyokeres - who has scored three goals in his last three PL games - will likely replace Gabriel Jesus as the central striker.

Arsenal possible starting lineup: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

