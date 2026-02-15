Arsenal 4-0 Wigan: Mikel Arteta makes exciting Bukayo Saka claim after emergency midfield experiment

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 20:23 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 20:23

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to rule out using Bukayo Saka centrally in future matches following Sunday's 4-0 FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

The England international was originally named on the bench for the visit of the Latics, as Myles Lewis-Skelly was due to link up with Eberechi Eze and Christian Norgaard in an exciting new midfield trio.

However, Arteta was dealt yet another defensive blow before kickoff, as Riccardo Calafiori pulled out of the first XI with an unspecified injury sustained in the warm-up.

The Italian's withdrawal forced Lewis-Skelly to revert to his familiar left-back role, and with no Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman or Mikel Merino in the squad, Saka started in the Odegaard role.

The 24-year-old made an impression against the League One strugglers in the absence of four fellow playmakers, and it remains to be seen whether Odegaard will return for Wolverhampton Wanderers or Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and Sunday respectively.

Mikel Arteta talks up Bukayo Saka in Arsenal midfield

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Speaking to reporters in his post-game press conference, Arteta immediately raised the suggestion of deploying Saka in a central role again, saying: "That’s something that’s a possibility and I wanted to try it, and we might use it in the future.

"There are still so many games, competitions and different scenarios to play in this season, and that’s a possibility that we have. He's more central, he's closer to the goal.

"It's a bit more difficult for the opponent to get his reference constantly. He can interchange positions with a wide player as well, and he’s so good at picking those spaces. When he’s there, he can really hurt you with the ball."

With Saka in midfield, Noni Madueke was given the nod on the right-hand side again and repaid Arteta's faith with the opening goal at the Emirates, set up by a beautiful through ball from Eze.

The latter then teed up Gabriel Martinelli for Arsenal's second, before Jack Hunt's own goal and Gabriel Jesus's delightful chip rounded off the scoring before the 27-minute mark.

How good was Bukayo Saka against Wigan?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Arsenal fans were already aware of Saka's strengths in a central role, as when starting on the right, the 24-year-old frequently holds off his man, turns inside and darts infield to fashion a chance for himself or a teammate.

Saka did not register a goal or assist on Sunday, but the Hale End product still had a key influence on the game, notably completing 21 of his 22 passes in the opposition half.

The winger also completed two of his three dribble attempts, drew three fouls and won six of his seven ground duels in the centre of the park; he was also unfortunate to see two shots blocked.

Saka in midfield is very much a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency option for Arsenal, but with Madueke in the best form of his Gunners career so far, it is a very viable option for Arteta right now.

Saka was part of an Arsenal side who also broke an FA Cup goalscoring record on Sunday, as Arteta's men reached the fifth round since their triumphant 2019-20 campaign.