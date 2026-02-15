La Liga Gameweek 24
Girona
Feb 16, 2026 8.00pm
Estadi Municipal de Montilivi
Barcelona

Team News: Girona vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Girona vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Girona on Monday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the hosts are 12th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

GIRONA VS. BARCELONA

GIRONA

Out: Juan Carlos (knee), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Portu (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring), Alex Moreno (muscle), Ricard Artero (ankle)

Doubtful: Azzedine Ounahi (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Martinez; Beltran, Martin; Tsygankov, Lemar, Gil; Vanat

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Raphinha (groin), Marcus Rashford (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Lewandowski

