Team News: Girona vs. Barcelona injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 15 Feb 2026 20:00

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign against Girona on Monday.

Hansi Flick's side are top of the La Liga table, one point clear of second-placed Real Madrid, while the hosts are 12th, here Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the match.

GIRONA

Out: Juan Carlos (knee), Donny van de Beek (Achilles), Portu (knee), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (hamstring), Alex Moreno (muscle), Ricard Artero (ankle)

Doubtful: Azzedine Ounahi (calf)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Martinez; Beltran, Martin; Tsygankov, Lemar, Gil; Vanat

BARCELONA

Out: Gavi (knee), Andreas Christensen (knee), Pedri (hamstring)

Doubtful: Raphinha (groin), Marcus Rashford (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: J Garcia; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martin, Balde; E Garcia, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Fermin; Lewandowski