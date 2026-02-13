Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Girona: Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Pedri, Gavi latest

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final when they tackle Girona in La Liga on Monday night.
The Catalan outfit are first in the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with the pair involved in a fierce battle at the summit.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Girona, who occupy 12th spot in the top flight.
Marcus Rashford
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: February 16 (vs. Girona)
Rashford was not involved in Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico due to a knee injury, but the forward is expected to be back in the squad against Girona.
Raphinha
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Adductor
Possible return date: February 16 (vs. Girona)
Raphinha has recently been on the sidelines with an adductor injury, again missing out against Atletico, and the Brazilian remains a major doubt for the game with Girona.
Gavi
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and should be back on the field before the end of February.
Pedri
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the recent Champions League clash with Slavia Prague and is facing another two weeks or so on the sidelines.
Andreas Christensen
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year.
BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST
Barcelona have no players suspended for this match, with Eric Garcia available, as his upcoming domestic ban is set to be served in the Copa del Rey.