Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Girona: Raphinha, Marcus Rashford, Pedri, Gavi latest

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 11:23 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 11:24

Barcelona will be aiming to bounce back from a 4-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final when they tackle Girona in La Liga on Monday night.

The Catalan outfit are first in the La Liga table, one point ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, with the pair involved in a fierce battle at the summit.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Girona, who occupy 12th spot in the top flight.

© Imago

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: February 16 (vs. Girona)

Rashford was not involved in Thursday's Copa del Rey clash with Atletico due to a knee injury, but the forward is expected to be back in the squad against Girona.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Adductor

Possible return date: February 16 (vs. Girona)

Raphinha has recently been on the sidelines with an adductor injury, again missing out against Atletico, and the Brazilian remains a major doubt for the game with Girona.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi remains on the sidelines following a knee operation in September 2025, but the midfielder is now closing in on a return and should be back on the field before the end of February.

© Iconsport

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Pedri suffered a hamstring injury during the recent Champions League clash with Slavia Prague and is facing another two weeks or so on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Christensen is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury during a training session earlier this year.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match, with Eric Garcia available, as his upcoming domestic ban is set to be served in the Copa del Rey.