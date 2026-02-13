Atletico Madrid 4-0 Barcelona: Damning statistic contributes to shocking result for Hansi Flick's team in Copa del Rey

By Matt Law | 13 Feb 2026 07:26 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 07:28

Eric Garcia became the first Barcelona player to score an own goal and be sent off in the same match since at least the 2004-05 campaign on Thursday night.

Barcelona were stunned in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Atletico Madrid, suffering a 4-0 loss to Diego Simeone's side in the Spanish capital.

A disaster game for Garcia saw the Spain international score an own goal in the sixth minute before being given his marching orders in the latter stages of the contest.

The 25-year-old became the first Barcelona player to score an own goal and be sent off in the same match since at least the 2004-05 season.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Barcelona were stunned by Atletico in Copa del Rey semi-final first leg

Atletico were four goals ahead at the interval, with Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman and Julian Alvarez also registering during a stunning first half for the Red and Whites.

Barcelona had no response in the second 45 minutes, and the Catalan outfit now have a mountain to climb in the second leg of their contest.

However, the Catalan outfit's head coach Hansi Flick has insisted that the tie is not over.

"We are capable of coming back. We will fight and for that reason we need our fans at Spotify Camp Nou," Flick told reporters in his post-match press conference.

"We didn't play well as a team in the first half. We didn't press as we wanted and I would have liked to have seen the hunger that Atlético showed. In the second half we were better.

1 - Eric García is the first #Barcelona ?? player to score an own goal and be sent off in the same match in any competition since at least the 2004/05 season. Surpassed. pic.twitter.com/rbYiH7lkm2 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 12, 2026

Flick: 'Barcelona can come back against Atletico'

"I am proud of my team. It's clear I am not happy with the first 45 minutes but I am proud of the season we are putting in. We will pick ourselves up and come back.

"We have a chance of turning it around. We can win each half 2-0."

Barcelona's attention will now switch back to La Liga, preparing to head to Girona on Monday night, and they could have dropped to second spot in the La Liga table ahead of that match.

The Catalan side have already won the Spanish Super Cup this season, while they are fighting for success in the Champions League, preparing to compete in the last-16 stage of the European competition.