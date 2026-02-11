Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants exploring summer deal for 22-year-old defender who is 'a favourite' of club chief Deco

By Matt Law | 11 Feb 2026 17:36 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 17:39

Barcelona reportedly remain interested in Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill, having missed out on a deal for the defender during last summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old made the switch to Atletico from Almeria last summer, with the Red and Whites securing the centre-back's signature on a five-year contract.

Pubill has impressed in his 18 appearances for Diego Simeone's side this season, and he has been a vital player for the capital giants since the start of December.

The Spaniard has been an ever-present for Atletico of late, and his performances could potentially earn him a spot in the Spain squad for the 2026 World Cup.

© Imago

Barcelona 'weighing up' summer move for Pubill

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona had been looking to sign Pubill during last summer's transfer window but saw a transfer fall through at the final moment.

It is understood that Pubill is still very much on the Catalan outfit's radar, with sporting director Deco viewing him as the ideal defensive signing for the club.

Pubill is expected to be in the starting side when Atletico welcome Barcelona for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday night.

Barcelona are set to be in the market for at least one centre-back this summer, with Andreas Christensen widely expected to leave Camp Nou on a free transfer.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Barcelona are set to sign a new centre-back this summer

Ronald Araujo is now back in the fold following a period away to deal with mental health issues, while Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia and Gerard Martin are also options in that area.

However, Barcelona have struggled defensively this season, especially in the Champions League, conceding 14 times in the league stage of the competition, which was the most in the top 13.

It is expected to be a busy summer transfer window for Barcelona, with the club facing a decision over the future of on-loan Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford.

The Catalan outfit will also bring in a new centre-forward if Robert Lewandowski leaves, with the experienced striker only having a contract until the end of June, although there have been claims that the Poland international could yet sign a new deal on reduced terms.