Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Hull City: Marc Cucurella, Reece James, Tosin Adarabioyo latest

By Seye Omidiora | 11 Feb 2026 16:33

Returning to the dugout where he made his name as a manager, Liam Rosenior leads his Chelsea troops to the MKM Stadium for Friday's FA Cup fourth round with his former club Hull City.

The Blues saw their momentum checked in a 2-2 draw with Leeds United in their most recent Premier League affair — just a third non-victory in 10 games under Rosenior — while the playoff-chasing Tigers suffered a 3-2 home defeat to Bristol City, even if the fourth-placed side have a seven-point buffer in ending in the coveted top seven.

Chelsea exited at this stage 12 months ago, losing 2-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion, but they are buoyed by an eight-match winning streak over Hull ahead of Friday's contest.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the Resenior reunion with Hull, as the West Londoners endeavour to avoid a second consecutive fourth-round exit in the competition.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Substituted at the break against Leeds, Marc Cucurella is set to have scans on a suspected hamstring issue.

While Rosenior told the gathered press on Wednesday that the injury's severity is still unknown, the Spain international will definitely miss Friday's FA Cup clash with Hull.

© Imago / IMAGO / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: February 13 (vs. Hull City)

Reece James was absent against Leeds on Tuesday due to illness, but Rosenior confirmed on Wednesday that the club captain's health will be assessed over the coming days ahead of a possible return at the MKM Stadium.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 13 (vs. Hull City)

Tosin Adarabioyo is back in team training and, subject to a late fitness test, could return in some capacity against Hull.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill continues his lengthy rehabilitation after sustaining a serious knee injury before the start of the 2025–26 season, leaving the centre-back in a race to regain fitness ahead of the next campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Romeo Lavia has resumed training and is reportedly progressing well after a thigh setback that has sidelined him since November. However, the Belgian will not be rushed back and may not return in any capacity until later this month.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo sustained a thigh injury in September and has recently suffered a setback in training, leaving the youngster unlikely to return before March.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was substituted in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 due to a hamstring injury and is expected to spend several months on the sidelines.

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: Unknown

Backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last four matches and, although he is not expected to be sidelined for long, this fixture may come slightly too early for his return.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players facing suspension for this match, although Mykhailo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban.