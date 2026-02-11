Chelsea injury news: Marc Cucurella, Reece James updates ahead of Liam Rosenior's FA Cup return to Hull City

By Darren Plant | 11 Feb 2026 15:29

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has revealed that Marc Cucurella will miss Friday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Hull City.

The Blues make the trip to the MKM Stadium in what is their third fixture within the space of a week.

As well as suffering the disappointment of letting slip a two-goal lead against Leeds United on Tuesday, Rosenior was dealt an injury issue with Cucurella.

Jorrel Hato was required to replace the Spaniard at half time with what Rosenior described as a hamstring complaint.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Rosenior confirmed that the left-back would not make the trip to Hull.

© Imago / IPA Sport

Rosenior provides Cucurella, James updates

Meanwhile, the Englishman acknowledged that captain Reece James was still to take part in full training due to illness.

Rosenior told reporters: "For Marc, it's too early to know. Obviously, he's definitely out for the game against Hull. We're just doing our scans and assessments on him and hopefully he's not too long.

"Reece trained modified, still under the weather, and we'll make a decision on Reece tomorrow, but it's good news that he's back on the training pitch.

"In terms of injury, he's absolutely fine, but he's had a really bad bug and hopefully he's recovered from that."

Levi Colwill, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo also remain injury absentees for Chelsea ahead of the visit to the Championship club.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Chance for rotation?

When quizzed on the prospect of rotating the majority of his starting lineup given the recent workload, Rosenior insisted that would not be the case.

He added: "No, it's a tough game. This is going to be a difficult game. I want to do well in this competition. I don't see it any different to a Premier League game or a Champions League game.

"We're going there with a team that I think will be good enough to win the game. I want to take this game really, really seriously. We're going to have to because they're in good form. They're used to winning games at the moment."

Between February 14 and the end of the month, Chelsea's only remaining game will be against Burnley on February 21.