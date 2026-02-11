Next Tottenham manager: Why Roberto De Zerbi is 'more open' to Spurs job following Marseille exit

By Ben Sully | 11 Feb 2026 14:37 , Last updated: 11 Feb 2026 14:38

Former Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi was reportedly open to the Tottenham Hotspur manager's job following Daniel Levy and Fabio Paratici's departures.

Spurs are starting their search for a new head coach after deciding to relieve Thomas Frank of his duties.

Frank was dismissed following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, leaving the club in 16th place and just five points above the dotted line.

The club's hierarchy must decide whether to appoint a permanent head coach or an interim boss until the end of the season.

De Zerbi 'more open' to Spurs job

De Zerbi has been mentioned as a potential candidate after leaving his role as Marseille boss following Sunday's heavy 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian has previously turned down an approach to take over the reins at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium when Levy was the club's executive chairman.

According to talkSPORT's Alex Crook, De Zerbi was previously reluctant to work with Levy and Spurs' former sporting director Paratici.

The 46-year-old is now believed to be 'more open' to the Tottenham job following the departures of Levy and Paratici.

Is De Zerbi right for Tottenham?

De Zerbi has previously enjoyed success in England, notably leading Brighton to a top-seven finish in the 2022-23 campaign, taking the south coast side into Europe for the first time in their history.

The former Sassuolo boss has built a reputation as a strong tactician, with an attacking approach to the game.

However, De Zerbi's clear philosophy should raise concerns about whether he is the right person for the job in the club's difficult moment.

De Zerbi is unlikely to move away from his risk-taking philosophy, and combined with his fiery personality, his approach may not be right for a relegation fight.

With that in mind, De Zerbi could be a better option for the summer when he would have a full pre-season to get his ideas across.