Tottenham manager latest: Three key figures made 'final decision ' over Thomas Frank sacking

By Ben Sully | 11 Feb 2026 13:51

Vinai Venkatesham, Johan Lange and Nick Beucher all reportedly played key roles in the decision to relieve Thomas Frank from his duties as Tottenham Hotspur boss.

Spurs announced on Wednesday morning that they had parted ways with the Dane following Tuesday's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

The result represented Tottenham's 11th defeat of the Premier League season and extended their winless league run to eight matches.

Frank has left Spurs in 16th place in the Premier League table, leaving them just five points clear of the relegation zone.

Three key figures involved in Frank sacking

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Tottenham hierarchy did their utmost to give Frank as much time as possible to turn results around.

However, they ultimately decided Frank's position had become 'untenable' following a dismal run of results in the league.

The club's CEO, Venkatesham and sporting director Lange were part of the leadership team that made the decision and recommended Frank's sacking to the board.

Nick Beucher, who is Tavistock co-CEO alongside Josh Levy, was also involved in the process to remove Frank, acting on behalf of the Lewis family ownership.

De Zerbi, Iraola on Tottenham's radar

The Tottenham hierarchy will now be focusing on the search for Frank's successor, whether that be an interim or a permanent head coach.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino appears to be in the running, although the USA boss will not be able to take over until after the 2026 World Cup.

Jacobs reports that Roberto De Zerbi and Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola were previously on Daniel Levy's radar before he left his role as executive chairman in September.

De Zerbi and Iraola previously rejected approaches from Spurs, although the former could be a realistic option again.

Marseille announced on Wednesday that De Zerbi had left his role as head coach following Sunday's 5-0 defeat to rivals Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it remains to be seen whether De Zerbi is willing to jump straight into a new job or if he will look to wait until the summer.